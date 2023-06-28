Equipped with notebooks, bags, a camera and lots of enthusiasm, students taking part in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's forensic anthropology workshop were in the midst of learning how to approach a mock-recovery scene of a "surface scatter" Tuesday. They were learning how human remains above-ground are often found in law enforcement investigations.

After reviewing search methods, mapping and scene identification, students learned more aspects of scene recovery, including photographing and documenting the area and recovered objects. During that portion of the workshop, students took turns using the camera to photograph the fake skeleton, surrounded by caution tape and markers, and individually labeled and bagged each bone in the skeleton.

Parkside professor and forensic and molecular anthropologist Keith Biddle led the workshop. This is his first year as the course instructor.

The group was large this year, with 18 students from UW-P and other colleges.

Biddle said the surface scatter scene presented to students was one of the more common occurrences in scene recovery. The opportunity for students to be at the workshop, he said, was important because "they have never done anything like this."

"Being criminal justice majors (many) are interested in a career in law enforcement or in the forensic sciences," Biddle said. "They still should have a passing understanding of what we do as forensic anthropologists and the value that we bring to law enforcement."

Some students students participated to increase their credits. Ben Grueter, a senior at UW-Parkside, is studying geography and anthropology.

"It's pretty relaxed," Grueter said. "The first day was mostly presentations, but we got to go over like cases (the instructor) had done in person, and now we're doing an actual scene."

Christine Belance, a University of Chicago junior studying anthropology and Arabic, came to the workshop to learn more about the field in hopes of pursuing a career.

"I haven't been in the field before, so I wanted to make sure I do enjoy it. It's better to know by trying it out," Belance said. "Search and recovery is what I was mostly interested in, and then going back to the lab and articulating the skeleton and understanding what is missing and what that means."

Instructor Biddle said the workshop is a "crash course" in forensic anthropology.

"Nobody's walking out of here as a full-on forensic anthropologist," he said.

The workshop also shows realities of scene recovery and identification, unlike what is pictured in media.

"One of the misconceptions is that I can look at that skeleton, and tell you automatically everything you need to know about that person and that's not the way it happens. On a TV show, I saw the main character looking into a grave at night and say, 'Oh that's a male, approximately 30 years old and this tall... no that's not how that works." Biddle said. "I think one of the misconceptions that mass media and television has created is that this happens immediately, and very quickly, and it it just doesn't."

Now that the students have found the body, the rest of the week-long workshop will be spent learning about laboratory analysis of the recovered material.