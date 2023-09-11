Peter Barca, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, handed out food with the Kenosha Meals on Wheels crew Monday morning, part of statewide 9/11 observances.

Event organizers with Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, which operates the Meals on Wheels program, emphasized the importance of unity and community on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Barca said his visit was part of Gov. Tony Evers’ “day of caring,” which had administration members involved in activities across the state. Evers signed an executive order declaring Monday a state Day of Service and Remembrance.

As Barca explained, “9/11 is such a poignant day, it’ll live forever in our memories. I appreciate the Governor’s idea to give back.”

A former KAFASI board member himself, Barca said he has always respected the work that it and other nonprofits do in Kenosha. He praised the nonprofits and volunteers who help serve their community. Their strength in Kenosha was one of many things that “makes our community stand out.”

“I really wanted to serve locally,” Barca said. “I’ve always admired the people who run the Meals on Wheels program

KAFASI Executive Director Ronald Tatum said 9/11 brought communities together. On its anniversary, he wanted to celebrate the volunteers who regularly serve their community and keep programs such as Meals on Wheels running.

The community work was also to honor those killed during the attacks as part of National Service Day.

“It’s very important for us to never forget,” Tatum said. “We have a responsibility to do as much as we can to keep these families in our hearts.”

Tatum said they were excited to have Barca, a Kenosha native, taking part in the event.

“For Peter to come out says a lot about this day and his passion,” Tatum said.

April Guenther, KAFASI director of senior services, praised the volunteers who donate their time. The organization is always looking for volunteers and drivers, she said.

“This service day is so, so important. Service is giving back in many ways,” Guenther said.