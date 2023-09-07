24’s Rumors Lounge seeks donations for the upcoming benefit event for Brianna Zirbel, the teen struck and seriously injured by a car last year.

Owner Tim Gascoigne said they were looking for donations for gift baskets and raffles. Those wishing to donate can reach Gascoigne at 262-909-4394.

The event, running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1402 52nd St., will have a $10 donation entry, which includes drinks and food. Zirbel will be attending the benefit.

One name will be drawn to win $100. The event will also have a 50/50 raffle and baskets for guests to bid on.

The incident

On May 19, 2022, Zirbel, a high school student at the time, was hit by a car while crossing in the 5300 block of 22nd Avenue. According to the event notice, she was left in a coma, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Since then, Zirbel has had to re-learn “how to walk, talk, write, sketch and complete the everyday activities of living again,” the notice said. “Brianna is a true miracle!”