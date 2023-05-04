The acclaimed author of the 2023 NEA Big Read will deliver the keynote address in a virtual presentation to be held Monday in conjunction with the conclusion of the Kenosha Public Library's local literary event.
Yaa Gyasi, the author of "Homegoing", will join the community virtual conversation from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, May 8. Registration is required for the virtual keynote and can be accessed at mykpl.info/yaa
"The community response to the 2023 NEA Big Read has been monumental," Brandi Cummings, Kenosha Public Library's Head of Community Programs and Partnerships, said in a statement. "I have heard feedback from participants in each program sharing praise for our presenters, range of topics, and quality of events. Once again, Kenosha has made this community effort a great success."
Opportunities for engagement
According to Kenosha Public Library officials, the local monthlong Big Read offered 26 unique opportunities for the community members to discuss, explore and dive deeper into the themes in Gyasi’s debut novel.
The Kenosha Public Library hosted several free events for the 2023 Big Read, focusing on the novel: “Homegoing”.
“Homegoing” is the story of two Ghanaian half-sisters, one who marries a white Englishman, the other sold into slavery. The story is set in the 18th century. For a time, unbeknownst to each other, both sisters reside in the same “slave castle,” only the former lives a life of luxury in Ghana, while her sibling is held captive and later transported to America.
Participants in the virtual session will have the opportunity to ask questions to be answered by Gyasi.
“Perhaps what has excited me most about this year's efforts is how thoughtful our participants have been," Cummings said.
She said that Homegoing was a beautiful work of fiction, reflecting “on our shared history” and was not just about the parts that were uncomfortable to discuss.
Challenged novel
Even before the Big Read event, Homegoing, was challenged in the community last fall when Kenosha County Board Supervisor Tim Stocker called on Kenosha Public Library Director Barbara Brattin to choose an alternative to the novel, which he described has having “graphic” and “pornographic” depictions of child rape in airing his concerns at a County Board meeting.
Community members and Brattin herself, however, defended the Big Read selection. Others denounced the supervisor’s recommendation as one that could ultimately lead to censorship and book banning. Stocker said he wasn’t looking to ban the book from the library, but rather replace it for the event with a less controversial title because he did not believe it was appropriate for teens or even adults participating in a public library reading program.
Brattin, however, did not back down, saying that while no one could dispute slavery’s “horrific violence and injustice” depicted by Gyasi, the book should be taken as a whole because it was more than the select scenes.
This year’s Big Read, which is intended for adult audiences, has asked readers to take a critical look at slavery’s legacy and the effect on generations of people whose ancestors were its victims, their displacement and how their identity has been affected, Brattin has said. It has also called on readers to examine the choices of tribes complicit in the slave trade and whether those same nations continue to perpetuate the atrocities of the past.
Building a better Kenosha
“Community members have explored some difficult topics in this session of the NEA Big Read, including grief and the inequalities we currently see in our communities due to historical systems of oppression whose aftermath we still experience today,” Cummings said. “Kenosha has shown up to these conversations open to learning, willing to share from their own experiences, and doing what I believe our great city does best, prepare to learn from each other to build a better community."
