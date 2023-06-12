BELOIT COLLEGEBELOIT — Adrianna Terrell of Kenosha, a second year student at Beloit College majoring in Dance and Business Economics, was awarded the George and Joyce Kammerer Outstanding Choreography Award for 2023. Her name will be engraved on a plaque in the campus’ Neese Theater. Adrianna was also named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List with a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

MCNEESE STATE LAKE CHARLES, La. — Joshua Leslie of Kenosha has been named to the President’s honor list for the spring 2023 academic semester at McNeese State University. To be selected, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

PENNSYLVANIA WESTERNCALIFORNIA, Pa. — Graysen MacGregor of Kenosha has been named to the 2023 spring semester academic dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University. Students must earn a minimum semester grade point average of 3.4.

MIAMI UNIVERSITYOXFORD, Ohio — Tyler Andrews, of Salem, has been named to the academic dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 spring semester. Andrews is earning a bachelor of science in business in marketing and business economics.

BENEDICTINE COLLEGEATCHISON, Kan. — Vincent Maurer of Pleasant Prairie was recently named to the academic dean’s list for the spring semester at Benedictine College. Students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for selection.

LAKELAND UNIVERSITYPLYMOUTH, Wis. — Haylee Dodd, a freshman from Kenosha, was among the students named to the Lakeland University dean’s list for academic achievement for the 2023 spring semester. Undergraduate students must complete at least 12 graded semester hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average. Dodd, the daughter of Donald and Jennifer Dodd, is majoring in Sport Management.

FLAGLER COLLEGEST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — From a class of more than 450 seniors, Class of 2023 senior Kennedy Millin-Muff of Kenosha was among a select group of students to be nominated as a featured graduate in the College’s annual #FCGradStories. The series highlights the impact Millin-Muff and fellow exceptional Saints made during their time at Flagler, and the impact they’re prepared to make in this next chapter of life.

GEORGIA SOUTHERNSTATESBORO, Ga. — Haley Riordan of Bristol has been named to the 2023 spring academic dean’s honor list at Georgia Southern University. To be eligible, a studnt must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPIUNIVERSITY, Miss. — Lauralei Palmer of Kenosha was named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2023 honor roll lists. Palmer, majoring in English, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

ST. AMBROSEDAVENPORT, Iowa — Jared Leoris of Kenosha graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from St. Ambrose University during the May 20 commencement ceremonies at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN

MILWAUKEE — Two Kenosha County area students graduated in May from Wisconsin Lutheran College. Shahbeg Singh, of Kenosha, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Singh is a graduate of Indian Trail Academy. Caelab Caretta, of Burlington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Caretta is a graduate of Burlington High School.

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Three Kenosha County area students graduated from Cedarville University in the spring with undergraduate degrees: Ethan Swanson of Kenosha; McKinley Boyle of Twin Lakes; and Erica Saunders of Union Grove.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The following Kenosha County area students have been named to academic honors for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Alabama. Named to the President’s List (4.0 grade point average) were Katherine Riese of Kenosha, Katherine Hamm of Pleasant Prairie, and Jacob Follis of Burlington. Named to the dean’s list (3.5 or above grade point average) were Danielle Schlink of Kenosha, Ella Schamber of Burlington, Evyn Jensen of Trevor, and Shane Vacala of Twin Lakes.

MINNESOTA-DULUTH

DULUTH, Minn. — Tyler Bellmore of Kenosha, a junior studying chemical engineering, and Ethan Ivan of Twin Lakes, a freshman studying pre-physical education and pre-public health, have been named to the 2023 spring academic dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (3.50 grade point average or higher).

UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Jasani Williams of Kenosha, Mason Cummings of Silver Lake, and Dylan Anderson of Twin Lakes have been named to the 2023 spring semester academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque. To be selected, students must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above with at least 12 letter grade credits.

QUINCY UNIVERSITY

QUINCY, Ill. — Jordan Heeter of Kenosha graduated on May 13 during commencement ceremonies at Quincy University. Heeter received both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Psychology.