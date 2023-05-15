UW-Madison

MADISON-- Kenna Marie Beth , a Westosha Central 2020 graduate, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She will be a UW-Madison senior in the fall.

Columbia College

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Shawn Robinson of Pleasant Prairie, who attended Great Lakes, Ill., has been named to the spring 2023 semester academic dean's list at Columbia College, achieving a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

UW-Parkside

SOMERS -- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) announced that Kennise Perry has been recognized as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll. The ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll awards college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses. Perry was among 175 students recognized for their voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s midterm elections. The 2022 midterm elections saw one of the highest youth turnout rates for a midterm election in the past 40 years — an estimated 23 percent of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote.

Des Moines U.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Kenosha native Matthew Dandan, a second-year student in the doctor of osteopathic medicine program at Des Moines University, was selected this spring by DMU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine for two honors – an Above and Beyond Award and the Kelly K. Wifler Scholarship. The son of Issa and Vivian Dandan of Kenosha and a graduate of Indian Trail High School and Academy, Dandan earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Above and Beyond Award recognizes students’ outstanding collaboration, commitment, community service, innovation and leadership. Award recipients are nominated by their classmates. The Kelly K. Wifler Scholarship is an endowed scholarship dedicated to the memory of Kelly Kathryn Wifler, a second-year student at DMU in Fall 1998 at the time of her tragic death.

Flagler College

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Kennedy Muff of Kenosha received her bachelor arts degree in Marketing from Flagler College during the spring 2023 commencement ceremony held on May 6.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER -- The following Kenosha County students were part of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 2023 AMA International Chapter of the Year vistor at the 2023 American Marketing Association International Collegiate Conference, held March 30-April 1 in New Orleans, La: Ethan Zgorzelski of Kenosha, who is studying Finance and Marketing with professional sales emphasis; and Joe Banish of Silver lake, who is studying Finance. To win chapter of the year, UW-Whitewater students submit an annual report addressing their professional development activities and competitions, social impact, chapter communications, fundraising, member recruitment, retention and engagement, operations, and the presentation of their program.