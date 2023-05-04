The Kenosha Education Justice Coalition will hold a unique school safety town hall-style session and is inviting the public to attend on Saturday
(May 6).
The event is 2-4 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and advanced registration is required at
https://bit.ly/SchoolSafety_May6
In response to multiple incidents at local schools, the coalition officials formed a school safety work team whose mission is to explore paths to create a safe and equitable learning environment for students, according to a news release.
Guns have been the leading cause of death for kids and teenagers in the US since 2020. In 2021, guns accounted for nearly 19% of childhood deaths, roughly 3,600 kids died in gun-related incidents that year. According to KFF, firearms are not within the top four causes of childhood deaths in any other country but the US. There have been 130 mass shootings in the US so far this year, this is the highest number recorded at this point of the year since 2013. The recent school shooting in Nashville is the 16th school shooting of 2023 and the deadliest one since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas in 2022. According to a study by JAMA, child and teen mortality drastically increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost half of these deaths were caused by firearms.
The work team comprises parents and community members, along with representatives from multiple organizations including the Kenosha NAACP, Kenosha Urban League, Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Leaders of Kenosha, the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, Kenosha Education Association and Families United for Safety and Equity.
At the event, community members will work together to create “vision boards” that visually represent what safety in schools means to the community. Organizers said they will be taking a unified approach to creating the boards, including perspectives from all who attend.
Following the vision board session, members of the Kenosha Unified School Board, Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss, District Attorney Michael Graveley, local judges and local law enforcement leaders have been invited to attend. At 3:30 p.m. the community will present vision boards and answer leaders’ questions.
For additional information contact
lhawkins@cushkenosha.com
United Way of Kenosha County - Readers are Leaders
READERS ARE LEADERS
Aria Lott, a first-grader, left, reads with Michelle Eisenhauer during the United Way’s Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School.
Sean Krajacic
Readers are leaders
Dave Fountain is shown participating in the United Way's annual Readers are Leaders event with some Dr. Seuss characters.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
READERS ARE LEADERS
Taevien Lee, in first grade, reads with Brian Ware during a United Way Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School on June 6.
Sean Krajacic
READERS ARE LEADERS
Carma Ruppkent, in kindergarten, center, reads a book with Ajay Bedi, left, and Kathy Norris during the United Way's Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Sean Krajacic
READERS ARE LEADERS
From left, Cindy Willer, first-grader Andres Puhr, and Alex Waldo, in kindergarten, read books and write messages during the United Way’s Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School on Thursday.
READERS ARE LEADERS
Sean Krajacic
readers are leaders tamarra coleman.jpg
Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, poses with members of Eric Elger’s third-grade class at Jeffery Elementary School during Tuesday’s “Readers are Leaders” event organized by United Way of Kenosha County.
readers are leaders Sharon Pomaville.jpg
Sharon Pomaville, director of the Sharing Center in Trevor, reads to kindergartners at Lakewood School during Tuesday’s “Readers Are Leaders” event.
readers are leaders Mike Steinborn.jpg
Mike Steinborn of OccuCare, poses with members of Jackie Steinborn's first-grade class at Jefferson Elementary School during Tuesday's "Readers are Leaders" event organized by United Way of Kenosha County.
submitted photo
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201938.jpg
Thing 2 (parent volunteer Libby Troha) and Thing 1 (Jen Kenyon, a noontime supervisor and parent volunteer) enliven a classroom at Jeffery Elementary School during Tuesday's "Readers Are Leaders" event, organized by United Way of Kenosha County.
submitted photo
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201925.jpg
Thing 2 (Libby Troha) points to a student while taking part in Tuesday’s “Readers Are Leaders” event Tuesday at Jeffery Elementary School.
submitted photos
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201934.jpg
Tamarra Coleman takes a selfie with Thing 1 (Jen Kenyon) and Thing 2 (Libby Troha) during Tuesday's "Readers Are Leaders" event at Jeffery Elementary School.
submitted photo
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201942.jpg
Thing 2 (Libby Troha) works with students at Jeffery Elementary School during Tuesday's "Readers Are Leaders" event.
submitted photo
Readers are Leaders
United Way of Kenosha County Readers are Leaders tutor Crissy Busch, right, has breakfast with her student, kindergartner Jenna Crane.
Jeffrey Zampanti
Readers are Leaders
United Way of Kenosha County Readers are Leaders tutor Jessie Tuttle, right, has breakfast with her student, second grader Jarvis Rickey-Gaddy, on Friday morning at McKinley Elementary School, 5520 32nd Ave.
Jeffrey Zampanti
Readers are Leaders
McKinley Elementary third-grader Brayden Smalley celebrates with his tutor Deb Vega on Friday morning at McKinley Elementary School. Smalley improved his reading 13 levels this school year.
Readers are Leaders
Jeffrey Zampanti
Readers are Leaders
About 80 tutors were recognized for their participation in the United Way of Kenosha County Readers are Leaders tutoring program on Friday morning at McKinley Elementary School, 5520 32nd Ave.
Jeffrey Zampanti
READERS ARE LEADERS
Nikki Payne reads to Harvey Elementary School kindergartners during last year’s “Readers are Leaders” event. Volunteers are being sought for this year’s event, which will be March 13.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
READERS ARE LEADERS - year end
Nikki Payne gives Mason Veinot a high five after reading Dr. Seuss’ “ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book!” in his Harvey Elementary kindergarten class in this photo from 2017. She was one of over 200 United Way volunteers who fanned out to local schools to read to students for the Read Acorss America program.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
