The Kenosha Education Justice Coalition will hold a unique school safety town hall-style session and is inviting the public to attend on Saturday (May 6).

The event is 2-4 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/SchoolSafety_May6

In response to multiple incidents at local schools, the coalition officials formed a school safety work team whose mission is to explore paths to create a safe and equitable learning environment for students, according to a news release.

The work team comprises parents and community members, along with representatives from multiple organizations including the Kenosha NAACP, Kenosha Urban League, Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Leaders of Kenosha, the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, Kenosha Education Association and Families United for Safety and Equity.

At the event, community members will work together to create “vision boards” that visually represent what safety in schools means to the community. Organizers said they will be taking a unified approach to creating the boards, including perspectives from all who attend.

Following the vision board session, members of the Kenosha Unified School Board, Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss, District Attorney Michael Graveley, local judges and local law enforcement leaders have been invited to attend. At 3:30 p.m. the community will present vision boards and answer leaders’ questions.

For additional information contact lhawkins@cushkenosha.com

