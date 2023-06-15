Pleasant Prairie’s first HarborMarket will take place on the shores of Lake Andrea Sunday morning.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the new effort, a collaboration between Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha HarborMarket will set up with more than 50 booths on the western shore of Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park, 10023 Park Drive.

Visitors are encouraged to enter the park from Highway 165 and turn left on Park Drive to reach the market site. There is nearby free parking, with a free handicap-accessible shuttle bus operating from the LakeView Technology Academy parking lot.

Booths at Sunday’s HarborMarket will offer a variety of goods, including produce, eggs, meat, cheese, prepared foods, baked goods, soaps and body care products, jewelry and other artisan creations. There will also be on-site knife sharpening and other unique vendors.

“We are thrilled to make available the fresh produce, handmade foods and handcrafted items to Pleasant Prairie,” Andrea Forgianni, executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket said. “I know that Pleasant Prairie residents and visitors to the area are going to enjoy the new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket.”

Live music will be a key feature for the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket. The Prairie Springs Quartet will perform at the first market on Sunday.

“We’re thrilled with the collaboration from Andrea and her team to see this Special Event Initiative come to fruition,” said Sarah Howard, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie. “Every aspect of planning this inaugural farmer’s market season in Pleasant Prairie has been genuinely fun because each meeting we would develop a new, unique addition to the event. We look forward to welcoming everyone when they visit!”

The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will also be held July 16 and Aug. 20, with Country Crossings performing July 16 and Mike and Mike performing Aug. 20.

For more information, visit www.pleasantprairiemarket.com.

Updates can be found at the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PleasantPrairieHarborMarket.