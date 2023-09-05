A fleeing suspect who crashed a car and ran into the woods Tuesday morning surrendered to law enforcement after learning he was being pursued by K9 units.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Colin Coultrip, the incident began after 6 a.m., when the Wheatland constable attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the Lilly Lake area. When the suspect vehicle failed to stop, law enforcement initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle went south on County Highway JI, south on Highway KD and east on Highway C before crashing in the area of highways C and W.

According to Coultrip, the suspect fled his vehicle at about 6:40 a.m. into a heavily wooded area between Highway W and the Fox River.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded, setting up a permitter and using drones and K9 units to track the suspect, including K9 Riggs and Twin Lakes Police Department’s K9 Jaxx.

Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol were also requested to assist.

According to Coultrip, the suspect, hearing two K9s were tracking him, called into the dispatch center and informed them he wanted to give up.

The suspect walked out of the woods and was taken into custody without issue or injury at about 8:40 a.m., about a quarter mile from the crash scene, according to Coultrip.

“Yet another example of the excellent teamwork and communication law enforcement agencies in Kenosha County have with one another,” Coultrip said.

Coultrip identified the suspect as Devyn D. Cedzidlo.

“The safety and security of our community and children are the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s utmost priority. With today being the first day of school for many, this suspect was going to be captured and arrested regardless of how hard he tried to hide,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner. “The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our community and children.”