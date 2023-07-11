Planned in the tradition of a German-style Biergarten, organizers of the Hofbrau Pop-up Biergarten return to the Kenosha lakefront, July 20-22.

The free event is sponsored by BrewFest Partners in cooperation with Visit Kenosha and the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally will take place Thursday-Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. The German-style Biergarten will feature Hofbräuhaus Bier from Munchen, craft beer, cider, hard seltzer, and wine.

There will be food trucks and live music daily, according to organizers, and Bratwurst, hotdogs, and giant pretzels will be available to purchase. There will be a nightly stein-hoisting competition. A vendor and crafter marketplace will operate Thursday and Friday 3-8 p.m. and Saturday 12-8 p.m.

The entertainment lineup includes: Steve Shultz Polka Band on Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Duo Sonic, Friday. 5:30-9 p.m.; and Rock Daddys Saturday. 6-8:30 p.m.

The 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's classic album, "Dark Side of the Moon," will be played in its entirety Saturday evening at 8 p.m., the organizers announced.

Admission and parking are free. The event takes place at HarborPark Celebration Place, 5501 Ring Road, east the museum campus in Downtown Kenosha. The event is open to people of all ages as well as leashed, well-mannered dogs.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page, @Pop-up Biergarten Events.