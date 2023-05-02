In an effort to put even more focus and resources on helping Gateway Technical College students in their educational journey, President and CEO Ritu Raju announced she has made divisional changes at the college.

Stacy Riley, Gateway vice president-Student Services and Enrollment Management, has been selected to serve as executive vice president-Student Affairs.

Matt Janisin, Gateway vice president-Business and Workforce Solutions, has been selected to serve as executive vice president-Academic Affairs.

“This change gives Gateway even more resources to meet the changing and evolving landscape of education,” said Raju. “It also provides us with a way to serve our students even better while meeting our mission: to deliver industry-focused education that is flexible, accessible and affordable for our diverse community.”

John Thibodeau will remain Gateway’s provost and will continue the duties of that position until his retirement in July. Most of the duties of the provost, assistant provost, and vice president of Business and Workforce Solutions will be consolidated under Janisin’s new position by summer.