People of all ages and abilities flocked to Lake Mary in Twin Lakes last for music, food and fun with watersports and water recreation during the annual H2O Extreme Recess.

The free event, which has been held for 20 years by H2O Adaptive Sports, a charity recreational water sports organization, gives people of all abilities the opportunity to waterski, tube and kayak on the lake using adaptive equipment.

"I started this program because I'm an occupational therapist, and I worked at Rehab Institute, and they had wheelchair basketball," said H2O Founder and president Susan Richey. "I said: 'What about water skiing?' We've been doing it ever since."

Attendees, former and new, lined up for the waterskiing opportunity. Richey said about 50 people were signed up to waterski.

"I have been coming for years," said Zachary Simons, 24, of Huntley, Ill.

Simons' mother, Cindy, joined him at the H2O recess, and said she enjoys watching people waterski for the first time.

"It's great to watch the progression with faces of people that haven't done this before. It's exciting," she said. "People are scared and then they're like, 'wait, I'm not scared, this is fun.'"

That change in facial expressions was evident on Lake Mary, as Violet Wilson, 13, of Mokena, Ill., showed nervousness that quickly washed away into excitement as she sped off on the adaptive waterskis.

"She was a little scared, but she's enjoying it," said Brandon Wilson, Violet's father.

Vakaris Umbrasas, 9, of Plainfield, Ill., was also a first-time waterskier Thursday, and appeared to enjoy his time on the water as he waved and gave the drivers of the boat a thumbs up.

"(This event is) amazing," said Greta Germanaite, Umbrasas' mother. "I never thought he'd waterski, but here we are."

Although the free, open water recreation event is held once in the summer, there are other opportunities to ski, on water and snow, through H2O Adaptive. To learn more about available sessions and registration, visit www.h2oadaptivesports.com.