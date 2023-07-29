Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will host its the fourth annual Women Build Week Aug. 7-12. The event calls on women across the globe to raise a hammer and shine a spotlight on the need for safe and affordable housing in communities.

Women Build Week raises funds to continue building Habitat homes in Kenosha while providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when building or repairing homes.

Women Build Week also provides the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities, specifically to support other women. Anyone who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to join. No experience is necessary. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners.

Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, it is a rewarding experience for all involved and improves the community that you share.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is currently building five homes, four of them in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood. Later this year, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha intends to break ground on another new home on 22nd Avenue.

“Our Women Build Week event provides opportunities for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities,” said Angela Elliott, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. “Women Build is a terrific way to involve your friends and family of all ages in crucial work with a lasting impact. Women helping women sends a positive and powerful message. You can also come alone and make new friends. The atmosphere is collaborative and friendly.”

Most of the future homeowners are single mothers. According to the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau report, out of about 11 million single parent families with children under the age of 18, nearly 80% were headed by single mothers. The majority of single-parent families in the U.S. are led by single mothers. Single mothers earn income that places them well below married mothers in the income ladder. The gap between the two groups is significantly large. The median income for families led by a single mother in 2020 was about $49,214, well below the $101,517 median for married couples. Building equity in their own home helps single mother homeowners close the income gap.

Homeownership also provides financial stability and builds strong neighborhoods.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha homes are priced at fair market value and are not subject to the negotiating ability of the home buyer or any implicit bias or prejudice of their real estate agent. The home loans provided by Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha are interest-free, and mortgage payments are below 30% of the homeowner’s monthly income. This model assures affordability regardless of gender and protects women from paying higher costs for their homes. Consequently, Habitat homeowners, many of whom are single mothers, do not start their home ownership journey at a deficit. Instead, they gain the strength, stability, and self-reliance needed to care for their families well.

To learn more or to participate, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/women-build.