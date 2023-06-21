The efforts and hard work of Harborside Academy seventh and eighth grade students are now on display at the Kenosha Civil War Museum with the debut of the "Breaking The Silence, The Road To Freedom" art gallery.

The exhibit on the second floor of the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., in the Procarione Classroom, features student artwork in various mediums centered around Juneteenth. The gallery will available during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, The last day will be June 25.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. It marks the emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved Black people held in the Confederacy.

The purpose of the Harborside gallery at the museum is to help the community reflect and celebrate the legacy of Juneteenth, which was recognized on June 19.

"People like me don't really know how powerful this holiday is and what its memory is," said Harborside seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher David Underwood. "It's really something to be proud of as a nation. It's a complicated history, but just the whole story in and of itself and the history behind it is really powerful."

Now-freshman Sophia Myers and Baya King worked together to make a collage of various media items, along with poetry elements, for the student gallery.

"We had different ideas, but put them together," Myers said. "We worked together on it and combined our different strengths to create (our project)."

The partners said the project involved classroom learning, research and a brainstorming process.

"I think that's what's really cool about Harborside is we have a lot of connections to different places in the community, having (the gallery) put up at school is one thing because your parents, friends and teachers get to see it and that's pretty cool," Myers said.

To King, Juneteenth means celebration and remembrance.

"It's a day of celebration and remembrance of those who fought for freedom in different ways," King said.

King's sister, Maggie King, also a freshman, said she created an embroidery piece for her project.

"I decided to put one of my hobbies in my art piece," Maggie King said. "I really wanted to do something unique."

Maggie King's favorite part of the experience was getting the art pieces into the museum.

"It's amazing to feel like you're part of something, part of the community and you're doing good for our people," Maggie King said.

To Maggie King, Juneteenth means freedom and recognition of struggle and progress.

"I really think that it brings a lot of recognition for the black community and how they should have equal rights and how long the struggle was," she said. "All slaves were free in 1865, but it wasn't recognized as a national holidays until Biden made it one in 2021. That really just represents how far we've come, but how long it took African Americans just to get basic rights and recognition."

Layla Robinson, another freshman, was the originator of a Juneteenth-focused lesson for students with an art gallery, and said it "ended up perfect."

"I absolutely love the space they gave us. It's not too big ... it just all comes together," she said. "From the pictures on the wall, to the artwork to the floors, this space was made for this art exhibit."

"For me, especially as an African American person myself, it's to commemorate when we were freed from slavery," Robinson said. "Juneteenth really brings you down to your roots and lets your see how much of an impact had on your community."

Robinson said the significance of the gallery being housed in a local museum was its accessibility for members of the public.

"It is a local museum that brings people in from the local community to actually come in and see it. It's something that a lot of people don't know, for them to come into a regular museum that's accessible (and) be able to see it is huge," Robinson said. "It's hard to put into words. It's just great that we were able to make this happen."