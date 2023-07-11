Hawthorn Hollow visitors will take the road less traveled — or not traveled at all — Saturday as the nature sanctuary and arboretum unveils its new, two-and-a-half mile trail system and recently restored wetland.

The grand opening ceremony will be held at 880 Green Bay Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Free guided hikes through the trail system, led by Hawthorn Hollow staff and volunteers, will be offered for visitors. Hawthorn Hollow Ecologist Emily Leonard recommends wearing appropriate hiking shoes. Leonard clarified footwear does not have to be hiking boots, but visitors should avoid heeled shoes or flip-flops.

The Charles and Kathryn Heide Observatory will also be open.

“We’re excited to share the new spaces with people,” Leonard said.

Work on the new area began in 2017, about a year after Hawthorn Hollow announced it purchased 50 acres of property — doubling in size. The last trail was completed this spring.

One of the notable features of the new area is a recently restored wetland. Hawthorn Hollow’s Wetland Restoration for Ravine Protection project, completed in 2022, included the installation of a shallow basin that captures and stores stormwater runoff. The new wetland provides wildlife habitat, improves the health of the Pike River and offers remarkable views for Hawthorn Hollow visitors.

A highlight of the ongoing restoration area is the boardwalk, which lets visitors navigate the restored wetland where they can gain a unique perspective on the delicate ecosystem that thrives within.

A must-see feature is the Chorus Pond, where visitors can listen to the symphony of the local wildlife, as frogs, birds, and insects harmoniously fill the air.

In the future, Hawthorn Hollow looks to add an observation blind to its property, which would allow for an up-close encounter with local wildlife.

For more information, visit hawthornhollow.org.