The ongoing work on Highway K/60th Street picks up the pace when Kenosha County and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) resume work on the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing. Starting Friday (June 16), Highway K will be closed east of Highway H, resulting in a full closure of Highway K between 88th Avenue and the Union Pacific railroad crossing to the east. Local access will be maintained from 88th to 82nd Avenues and from Green Bay Road to 77th Avenue.

The work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer, depending on weather.

Motorists will need to use Green Bay Road, 52nd Street and 88th Avenue to navigate the closure.

The work will include rail replacement, grading, as well as pavement gutter and curb replacement and paving of the adjacent multi-use path. The railroad will also replace the gates and signals at the crossing.

Learn more about the project at kenoshacounty.org/Highways.