Children, teens and their trusted adult chaperones from the community are invited to the Hospice Alliance garden, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Thursday evening for the fourth annual "Planting Memories" event.

From 5:30-6:30 p.m., guests are invited to the garden to paint and plant a small flower pot in honor of a deceased loved one. People interested in participating are asked to RSVP to the bereavement team at 262-652-4482 ext. 1268 or email bereavement@hospicealliance.org. Participants do not have to know someone who was in hospice to participate — all are welcome.

The event began after a need for grief support for children in the area was identified.

"We actually started this before we started the (Connections) children's programming," said Jennifer Sytkowski, social worker and bereavement coordinator at Hospice Alliance. "We wanted to do something for the kids, so we thought that it might be nice to do something fun for them as a healing activity."

Since its inception, Sytkowski said the event has had a positive response from participants.

"A lot of times when people are participating in rituals and activities that have to do with loss or death, they tend to be on the serious side," she said. "This is one where the kids can run around, they can play, they get to paint (and) they get to take home a flower, and it's really nice."

Sytkowski said witnessing the event is "joyful."

"It's nice to see the families and the kids smiling and having fun," she said. "To me, it means that healing is taking place. Hopefully it sparks some positivity, some good memories and some happiness."

Volunteers for both the Connections program and the "Planting Memories" even are credited as being important parts of running the program and event.

"They are huge assets to the event and the Connections program," she said.