The Chicago Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Illinois resident Antonio Summers for the shooting death of a Kenosha man in April.

Summers was arrested June 3, and is being held in Illinois pending extradition to Wisconsin. He is being charged with first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A 40-year-old Kenosha resident, Deshun Jackson, was discovered by Kenosha police officers on April 23 after they received reports of a shooting at 2:14 a.m. Jackson died at the scene due to gunshot wounds despite life-saving efforts.