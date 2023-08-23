When Bryant Jones, a beloved father, husband, brother, son and surgical technologist, died from cancer June 6 this year, he left behind a legacy of kindness and selflessness. His wife, Chelsea, along with some of his siblings, did not want that legacy to be forgotten.

Chelsea founded Bryant's Legacy Foundation with sisters-in-law Gabriela Leon, Brianna Jones and Brittnee Jones to provide financial assistance to families who have recently lost a loved one to cancer.

"He loved helping people. He went into work every day and was proud of what he did," Chelsea said. "When he passed away, we wanted to continue what he loved -- he loved helping people -- and we wanted to make sure that we continue that memory."

The inaugural fundraiser for Bryant's Legacy Foundation will be Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Celebration Place at HarborPark, 5501 Ring Road. The cash-only event will feature bouncy houses, face painting, games, dunk tank, silent auction, music, food and drinks. There is no entry fee, but tickets will be sold at the entrance for patrons to purchase food, drinks and more.

"After losing my spouse and realizing how much paperwork there is to do, having to deal with insurance companies and having to be able to grieve, but also worrying about if you're going to be able to keep your home is very stressful," Chelsea said. "I was lucky that I had a support system, but not everyone has that support system."

Bryant's Legacy Foundation was founded about a month after Bryant died, and Chelsea hopes it will grow to other cities to help more people.

"We want to be able to eventually expand it to different cities and eventually work into doing scholarships," she said.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Bryant's Legacy Foundation can reach out to the family directly by visiting bryantslegacy13.wixsite.com/mysite or the nonprofit's Facebook page, Bryant's Legacy Foundation.

"I never want his memory or legacy to be forgotten," Chelsea said.