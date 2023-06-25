Although the Kenosha Car Club has been having its annual car show for the past 32 years, the past 10 events have been dedicated to raising funds for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Club member Tom Zoerner said their car show is always the Sunday the week after Father's Day. He said the Kenosha Car Club mostly advertises on social media to promote the show, but doesn't have to do much because "everyone just knows" when and where their car show is.

This year, the show took place at the Fireside Restaurant., 2801 30th Ave.

"If you're a car person, you're going to get along with other car people," Zoerner said. "It's people that have the same interests in life (at the car show), so you're hanging out and raising money for a good cause."

Art Maurer especially enjoys coming to the club's car show because it's for a good cause.

"It's not really a judging show, but it's fun," Maurer said. "It's summer and it's Kenosha."

Maurer brought his 1964 Chevy C10 Stepside pick-up truck. He said his vehicle is "all original." He said it's a "frame-off" restoration, meaning the the car was taken apart, took it off its frame and put it back together. Maurer described it as "pretty unique."

The camaraderie and traveling back in time to the 1960's through the car show is what keeps drawing Maurer back.

"This is my generation," Maurer said. "The 1965 Pontiac GTOs are my favorite, old pickup trucks are my favorite, the newer stuff, not so much."

Also an older car fanatic, Rich Kerby, said enjoys teaching the younger generation about older cars.

"I was born in 1940 and I've had a lot of cars, so I enjoy talking to the young people who don't know too much about older cars," Kerby said.

Although he has 10 cars in a rotation of shows, Kerby decided to bring his 25-year-old red Mercedes to the Kenosha Car Club's Sunday's event. He tries to take a different car to a different show each week.

Kerby said although he's familiar with most of the crowd at car shows and has seen their cars previously, he enjoys looking at the different Corvettes people bring. Originally, he said he was a "Corvette guy."

Though Kerby and Maurer have been showing their cars at the Kenosha Car Club's show in previous years, this was Ivan Martinez's first time bringing his car and not being a spectator.

Martinez brought a blue Chevrolet Impala that his had been passed down to him by his father.

"I'm very proud of it (his car). It's a car that's very dear to me," Martinez said. "I just had a conversation with a gentleman a couple cars down. We have the same car so we were able to mingle about it. I learned a couple things from him today."

Martinez has been to other car shows in Kenosha, but enjoys this one because of the "friendliness" and how it isn't as loud as other shows.

"The (Impalas) are very dear to me. It's because of my father. We grew up with the Impalas and there's lots of memories," Martinez said.