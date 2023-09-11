The Kenosha Catholic Women’s Club paid homage to people who lost their lives 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001 during its monthly meeting Monday.

The meeting featured a posting of the colors by the Indian Trail High School and Academy’s Color Guard, informational presentations from Kenosha Deputy Fire Chief Dan Tilton and Kenosha Deputy Chief of Police Tom Hansche and a prayer and bell ringing done by MJ Lippert and Emily Selovich.

“One of the common phrases used during 9/11 is ‘never forget,’ (and) this what never forget looks like,” Hansche said.

Club member Sherry Thomas said the club began planning the program as soon as the group realized the regularly scheduled meeting coincided with 9/11.

“We just decided this would be a tribute to what happened in New York City 22 years ago today, and then it went from there,” she said.

Members reflected on the importance of remembering the day that resulted in the death of 2,753 people in New York, 184 people at the Pentagon and 40 people on United Airlines Flight 93.

“We have to remember it so it doesn’t happen again,” said Nancy Dyke, a club member.

Maggi Bain, a club member and Air Force veteran, said 9/11 brought honor and acceptance to service members and first responders.

“It was nice to know that once again, people respected what we did and how we served our country,” she said.

Tilton said the day is important to remember, as younger generations might not know what 9/11 was.

“What I found was talking with some of the youth is they didn’t recall (and) they didn’t live the experience,” he said. “It’s important that we take time to recognize that day and the sacrifices of all the first responders and their families.”

Everyone in attendance could remember where they were on that day 22 years ago, and many shared those memories as they reflected on the day.

“I was working in the Milwaukee County Hospital,” Pat Ventura, club treasurer said. “We thought it was a mistake, then we saw the second plane and we were stunned.”

The event also raised money for the American Heroes Cafe, which is located at both Festival Food locations in Kenosha.