The Kenosha Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored six Kenosha County high school seniors with Good Citizen Awards.

An April luncheon at the Parkway Chateau recognized the 2023 honorees: Elizabeth Shatzer from Bradford High School, Erika Bando from Lakeview Technology Academy, Megan Grow from Shoreland Lutheran High School, Hannah Shibilski from St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Benjamin Wajerski from Tremper High School and Austin Dawson from Westosha Central High School.

According to the DAR, the award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. Selection was also based on the students’ activities and goals, academic success, two references and an essay focused on the question, “How will the essential actions of a good citizen meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”

Each student received a certificate, pin and monetary award.

After their applications were evaluated, one student was selected to be the chapter overall winner: Austin Dawson from Salem, Wisconsin. His parents, Amy and Mike, were there to see him presented the additional recognition and monetary award.

“We were happy to present them in-person,” the organization said. “Thank you to the families who supported these students and attended the luncheon.”