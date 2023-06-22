A program to support seniors and keep them in their homes will come to Kenosha County. The "Independent Living Supports" pilot program is projected to begin sometime in July after earning approval from the Kenosha County Board June 20.

"The purpose of this grant is to be able to support people (seniors) to live independently in their home," Rebecca Dutter, director of the Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Sciences, said. "People who are eligible would be (those) at 300% or less of the federal poverty level."

Dutter said the individual could not qualify if they reside in a long-term facility or be in a long-term care program.

Zach Stock, District 11 supervisor, said as many as 500 seniors or those with a disability will be able to qualify for the program. Kenosha is one of 14 counties to receive the grant.

"With this, they (individuals part of the pilot) will have up to $7,200 in a 12-month period to spend on expenses that would keep them safe in their home," Dutter said. She gave an example of someone who needs to modify their bathroom to be able to independently take a shower.

Dutter said anybody over the age of 60 under Wisconsin law is considered a senior. She said those individuals would need a qualifying diagnosis that would consider them "disabled" to meet the qualifications of the grant.

"This is an opportunity for us to be able to serve a group of folks that we have not been able to in many years," Dutter said.