The Kenosha County Board voted unanimously Tuesday to limit the daily crowd at the popular Country Thunder music festival to 30,000. The previous capacity had been 50,000 per day at the four-day music festival in Twin Lakes.

Capt. Eric Klinkhammer of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in the past, Country Thunder officials had always estimated their attendance to be at 30,000 people or fewer.

"The activity control license for the past few years has said 50,000," Klinkhammer said. "It varies something underneath that. It did (hit 50,000) the Saturday night last year and that caused the chaos due to their lack of security to handle that many people."

Klinkhammer said Country Thunder officials have assured him "numerous times" that they will restrict their ticket sales to 30,000. He said he "believes that they will do that."

Zach Stock, District 11 commissioner, questioned what would happen if the festival exceeded the 30,000 restriction. Klinkhammer said although there isn't a "hard-biting consequence" the music festival would be affected for next year when it comes to its conditional use permit request.

Klinkhammer said he wants to work with Country Thunder. He said if they "deceive" the sheriff's department, they would contemplate pulling their conditional use permit and hold them "accountable."

The 2023 music festival is scheduled for July 20-23.

Highway improvements

In other business, the board also passed an authorization for the county's highway commissioner to collect $3,074,138 from the Majestic Midwest Innovation Center, the company redeveloping the former Dairyland Greyhound track site.

This is in an attempt to implement highway improvements and install a new traffic signal at county Highway K and 104th avenue.

"Part of the agreement (with MMIC) is that they would fund the intersection because of the increased traffic and to fund the cost of putting in a traffic signal," Stock said.

The current plan, Stock said, is to hold onto the funds until the construction from 60th street to I-94 is completed and use it for "future redevelopment of that corridor."

The board also passed various resolutions:

A resolution to approve Andrew Miner to be appointed as a member of the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee.

A resolution to support a "memorandum of understanding" between the Kenosha County Sherriff's Department, Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department, City of Kenosha Police Department and the Village of Twin Lakes Police Department.

A resolution permitting the director of highways to accept $50,000 from Silver Lake Solar Wisconsin for "road repairs." vacant lot owned by Kenosha County."

A resolution to obtain the community development block grant to support the 2023 Kemper Center building exterior restoration project.

Board appointments

In a series of appointments, Andy Buehler and Shawn Smith were named to serve on the Kenosha County Land Information council, Zach Rodriguez to serve on the Kenosha County Board of Health and Kari Foss to serve as director in the division of aging, disability and behavioral health.