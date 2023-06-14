Serving as the host farm for the fourth time, this year’s Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast will be held at the Daniels Dairy Farm II on Saturday.

Daniels Dairy Farm II is owned by Tom, Dale and Jordan Daniels. Their 350 Holstein cows are being raised on 600 acres of land.

“It’s always nice to see the community come together to put this on,” Heather Daniels, Kenosha County dairy ambassador, said. “People can wander the farm and see the cows get milked and where they lay in between milking.”

Daniels said the breakfast costs $10, but children 6 and under eat free. As part of the breakfast, Culvers has donated ice cream, and their workers will be serving it at the breakfast.

The event is cash only, but Daniels said there will be an ATM on site.

Parking is available on the farm at 1077 248th Ave. in Kansasville. The on-site parking is in a hay field, so there is also off-site parking. Visitors can take a bus to the farm from the Kenosha County Center (19600 75th St., Bristol), Brighton Elementary School (1200 248th Ave., Kansasville) and the St. Francis Xavier Church (1704 240th Ave., Kansasville).

As well as the breakfast, Daniels said nutritionists will be present to talk to people about how the cows are fed, as well a children’s tent where there will be activities and local businesses offering their products.

“It’s cool to be able to go and walk around a dairy farm because you don’t normally get to do that,” Daniels said. “You also don’t normally get to see the calves or milking cows, so it’s cool to have that opportunity.”

Since it is the Daniel Dairy Farm II fourth time hosting the breakfast, Daniels said it’s nice to see what has changed from year-to-year. She said it’s “a treat to go back” to the farm.

“We try to rotate farms in Kenosha County,” Daniels said.

She said the dairy breakfast happens every Saturday before Father’s Day in Kenosha County, but this isn’t the only dairy breakfast opportunity. Since June is Dairy Month, she said there are dairy breakfasts across the state.

“It’s cool to see people all over the county and state have breakfast and learn about agriculture and dairy farms,” Daniels said. “We average 3,000 people so it’s pretty neat to see and educate people about what the dairy industry is.”