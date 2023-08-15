WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair starts its annual run Wednesday with its familiar collection of animal judging, hay bale tossing, the always popular pie auction. Oh, and plenty of entertainment at the grandstand.

A special attraction this year is the Big Hat Rodeo Friday night. The gates for that special attraction open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

The rodeo features bull riding, bareback riding and barrel racing.

An annual favorite is the Saturday night pie auction, with participants bidding for desserts, quilts, wood carvings and “amazing baskets of goodies” that are all up for auction. Proceeds go to the fair’s Building Fund.

The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free.

More information can be found at kenoshacofair.com

Wednesday events

9 a.m. Open Class Judging—Clothing, Knitting, Crocheting, Home Furnishings, Flowers, Vegetables, Plants, Photography and Arts and Crafts. Located in the Open Class Building.

9 a.m. Open Class Swine Show followed by Junior Fair Swine Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

3 p.m. Open Class Sheep Show followed by Junior Sheep Show in the Show and Sale Arena

6:30 p.m. AG Olympics in the Show & Sale Arena, public welcome to participate

6:45 p.m., Racing at the grandstands: Modified, Street Stocks and Bandits. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

At Creekside Stage: 5 to 5:30 p.m. – TBD; 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. – Ron’s Supper Club; 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. – American Hitmen; 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. – The Black Moods; 9 to 10:30 p.m.– Royal Bliss