After setting a record for tourism in 2022, Kenosha County leaders are encouraged as a busy slate of events and venues have brought out the crowds so far in 2023.

State officials indicate Kenosha County had a record-breaking 2022, along with the rest of the state of Wisconsin.

County tourism collected $25.5 million in state and local tax revenues, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Kenosha County tourism accounted for 3,130 jobs with $106.7 million in related income.

Tourism tax revenue in Wisconsin is generated through a hotel room tax, which is capped at 8%, and is redistributed to area tourism commissions to promote local tourism and development.

Overall, The total economic impact of tourism in Kenosha County was $424 million in 2022, which was a 13.6% increase over 2021. It exceeded the county’s previous record, set in 2019, $391 million. The economic impact is measured by total business sales.

Given this year’s success, tourism organizations in Kenosha County remain optimistic about tourism projections for 2023.

“Anecdotally, it feels like things are going well,” said Dennis DuChene, president of Visit Kenosha. “We don’t have just one go-to destination and that’s the beauty of why tourism grows (in Kenosha).”

Sarah Howard, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie, said tourism in Pleasant Prairie also appears to be trending in a positive direction.

“We are very pleased we are continuing upward,” Howard said.

In Kenosha, restaurants, attractions and events draw tourists to the area.

“It’s a combination of things,” DuChene said. “The hotels, museums, local restaurants, museums, the lakefront in general and Simmons Island Beach (all attract people). They’re not just coming for one or two things.”

Tourism this can only grow as good weather boosts outdoor concerts, events at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park, holiday gatherings, car shows and special events like this year’s 120th anniversary of Harley Davidson. New venues, like the Pleasant Prairie beer garden at Lake Andrea and the bandstand at Old Settlers Park help as well.

DuChene said there is over 80% access to Lake Michigan, which allows for a variety of water recreation. Between that, and the multitude of weekend events throughout the year, there are opportunities that attract people to Kenosha.

“Once someone comes to Kenosha once, they’re likely to recommend it to someone else,” DuChene said. “It’s just getting them here.”

In Pleasant Prairie, Howard said the RecPlex and the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets were the biggest tourist attractions for tourism in the village.

The RecPlex has over 82% of its visits from non-residents. The Premium Outlets have 97% of its visits from out-of-state.

She said a lesser-known driver of tourism in Pleasant Prairie is the impact of industry and manufacturing.

“When you think about corporations when they’re doing talent acquisition training meetings, to even the construction workers building those core corporations, they need overnight stays,” Howard said. “(They also utilize) our shopping districts and our restaurants. Sometimes corporations get overlooked as tourism drivers, but they absolutely can be.”

The county also features a host of other venues and events which spur tourism, ranging from the Bristol Renaissance Faire and games at Simmons Field, to Country Thunder in Randall, the Kenosha County Fair and more.

Tourism data for 2023 will not be released by state officials until next year.