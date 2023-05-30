Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kenosha County Parks will be offering an action-packed summer of free activities.

The season officially kicked off Friday with the 2023 grand opening of the Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park. Biergarten hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 9 Saturdays, and noon to 8 Sundays. More information about the Biergarten is available at www.petsbiergartenmenu.com and on the Petrifying Springs Biergarten Facebook page.

At Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake on June 8, locally based and nationally known musicians Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers will be the headliners when Kenosha County Parks hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for the park’s new band shell — a project that was several years in the making.

The rest of the regularly scheduled weekly activities in the parks are set to launch the week of June 12. These include Yoga in the Park and Movie Nights in the Park at Petrifying Springs Park.

Kenosha County Parks is also planning to bring back special events this year, including Picnic in the Park and the Bristol Woodstock Concert Series. In addition, there will be a recurring concert series at the new Old Settlers band shell, called Rhythm on the Lake.

“Our parks staff and our community partners have once again come together to program a fantastic series of summer events and activities,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “Seven days a week, from the east end to the west end, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in our Kenosha County Parks.”

The 2023 summer’s major activities include:

Free weekly events

Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., June 12 through Aug. 14, Petrifying Spring Park Area #4: Yoga in the Park Presented by Hot Yoga Kenosha. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to eventbrite.com/e/603967441877.

Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., June 14 through Aug. 16, Bristol Woods Park: Bristol Woodstock sponsored by Kenosha County Parks, Mindy Cooling State Farm, and Pringle Nature Center. Grab your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy the sounds of local artists in the park. Each concert is subject to weather conditions. The event is free to attend and fun for all ages. Featuring a variety of music genres, Bristol Woodstock is sure to get anyone on their feet. Go to kenoshacounty.org/2249/Parks-Events for more information. This year’s lineup is as follows:

June 14: Burgundy Ties

June 21: CrossOver

June 28: Clarissa

July 5: Indigo Canyon

July 12: Trophy Husbands

July 19: Katz Sass

July 26: Kurt Gunn

Aug. 2: Judson Brown Band

Aug. 9: Listening Party

Aug. 16: Lucky Pickers

Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m., June 15 through Aug. 17, Old Settlers Park: Rhythm on the Lake Presented by Community State Bank and sponsored by Kenosha County Parks, Mindy Cooling State Farm, and Gruber Law Offices. This brand-new open-air concert series brings Kenosha County residents a fresh sound and a new weekly staple to add to your summer activities.

The lineup is as follows:

June 15: The Unusual Suspects

June 22: Gravity of Youth

June 29: Feed the Dog

July 6: Hot & Dirty

July 13: Blues Addiction

July 20: Disconapse

July 27: Kat and the Hurricane

Aug. 3: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

Fridays at dusk, June 17 through Aug. 19, Petrifying Spring Park Biergarten: Movie Night in the Park. All movies are subject to cancelation due to weather conditions. This year’s movie lineup is:

June 16: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

June 23: Lightyear

June 30: Jaws

July 7: Top Gun: Maverick

July 14: Ghostbusters Afterlife

July 21: The Goonies

July 28: Thor Love and Thunder

Aug. 4: Jurassic World

Aug. 11: Mitchells vs. the Machines

Aug. 18: Back to the Future

Free special events

Friday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. Multi-Use & Purpose-Built Mountain Bike Trail Network Grand Opening. At the Highway JR parking lot on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, Kenosha County Parks and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will be unveiling the new Multi-Use & Purpose-Built Mountain Bike Trail Network that spans across the existing trails within Petrifying Springs Park and UW-Parkside. At the Petrifying Springs Biergarten there will be free activities including a mountain bike ride by KAMBA, a fun run (all paces welcome) by Kenosha Running Club, bike games by Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Biking, a mobile bike repair station by Total Cyclery, vendor booths, and giveaways. A map of the UW-Parkside & Petrifying Springs Park trail network is available at http://ow.ly/17Vt50On72s.

The Dairy Air Bike Ride will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, taking riders from Silver Lake Park Beach to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast hosted by Daniels Dairy Farm II, 1166 240th Ave. People are asked to use their best judgment and participate based on their own skill level. There will also be special bike parking at the Dairy Breakfast for riders. A Kenosha County Sheriff’s squad will follow the back of the pack for safety purposes. The bike ride is FREE. Pre-registration is encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dairyair-bike-ride-tickets-637606517257. Breakfast cost is $10 (children under 6 are free). Tickets for the breakfast are available at the event only while supplies last.

June 15, July 13, Aug. 3, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m., the Petrifying Springs Biergarten is holding a recurring Food Truck Show featuring vendors from throughout the region.

On Thursday July 13, at 6 p.m., celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary with Kenosha County Parks, Visit Kenosha and Uke’s Harley-Davidson at the After Party in the Park. There will be a guided ride from Uke’s, 5995 120th Ave., to Petrifying Springs Park, with a performance by Boys and Toys to follow until 9:30 p.m. The Petrifying Springs Biergarten will be hosting its Food Truck Show concurrently.

Picnic in the Park will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to dusk at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. Activities will include face painting, food trucks, inflatables, family activities, fireworks, and live music headlined by Chris Kroeze.