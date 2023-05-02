In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, the Kenosha Creative Space will host a Latin dance event Friday night.

Vamos a Bailar — “Let’s Dance” — is also a celebration of the second anniversary of the launch of weekly “Salsa and Tacos” dance events at the Creative Space. It is a fundraiser for the recently launched Festival Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund, Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola said.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will include live salsa music by El Grupo Tumbao, a bachata dance lesson at 7 p.m. by “Salsa and Tacos” host Erica Ness, and social dancing until 1 a.m. Admission is $5 at the door. Kenosha Creative Space is located at 624 57th St. in downtown Kenosha.

“Join us as we celebrate two years of Latin dancing at the Space and help us support a good cause for the community,” Loyola said. “All ages and all levels of dancing experience are welcome.”

Food from Aragon’s Platos Borrachos, a Mexican food truck, will be available, as well as a cash bar.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the continued operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space, as well as the Festival Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund. The latter was established last year in connection with the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival that the Creative Space and other partners launched in 2021.

Donations to the scholarship fund, which is managed by the Kenosha Community Foundation, may be made directly at https://bit.ly/OHScholarship.