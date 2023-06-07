eSchool Graduation Graduate Brock Jansen, center, walks across the stage during the Kenosha eSchool commencement ceremonies at Indian Trail on Tuesday.

The 21 students graduating from Kenosha eSchool not only signified the last graduation of 2023 in the Kenosha Unified School District, but also the final ceremony the charter will ever have.

Next year, the eSchool program will be dissolving and absorbed to the district. Students will be able to take virtual classes through the schools they would go to if they went in-person.

"It is somewhat bittersweet for us," Anthony Casper, principal of Kenosha eSchool, said. "Especially those teachers many of which have been around here 15 plus years."

Kristopher Keckler, former eSchool principal and chief information officer at KUSD, said the legacy the school has established over the past few years is "meaningful."

"Even though this is the last specific graduating class, it certainly won't be the last graduates that go through and interact with this wonderful staff," Keckler said.

Gabriel Johnson continued to reminisce on eSchool during his speech as senior class speaker. He talked about his time throughout virtual learning and how eSchool helped him.

Johnson started his speech by saying although he didn't know any of his fellow classmates sitting on the stage with him, they all had one experience in common — going to eSchool.

He said with the support of the staff and their families, each of the students found educational success through the alternative program.

"Where before many of us would have been greatly disadvantaged or even educationally isolated ... eSchool has allowed us to progress and mature into the young adults we are now," Johnson said.

Learning to be responsible

Through eSchool, Johnson said the students became their own teacher. Since there was no bell representing the start or end, Johnson said they all learned how to better manage their time, and became more responsible to get their work done.

"Now, alas, the first great chapter of our life closes," Johnson said. "We are children no-more. We are all probably scared and deeply fathomed by this. I know I sure am."

Johnson concluded his speech saying now it is his and his peer's time to "get out there and change the world to make it better."

Excited about her future, Juliana Castro, 2023 eSchool graduate, said she's looking forward to starting her career in nursing and psychology at Carthage College.

Suffering from anxiety in high school, Castro said going to eSchool helped her get through that, so she feels proud of herself for graduating.

"I feel really accomplished that I finished high school," Castro said.

Also going to Carthage in the fall and eSchool 2023 graduate, Peyton Patterson said she looks forward to beginning her next chapter in college and making a life for herself where she feels "happy."

Patterson said she feels proud of herself in ways "words cannot describe."

"I just want to say thank you to my family, my friends, my teachers from elementary to now," Patterson said. "And especially a message to the future graduates, 'keep doing what you're doing, keep pushing forward and no matter what anyone says, don't give up.'"