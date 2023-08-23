A sea of red t-shirts flooded the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., during a Kenosha Unified School board meeting Tuesday night, as members of the Kenosha Education Association approached the board to share perspectives on the need for fair employee compensation.

The KEA has been asking the district for an 8% cost-of-living increase and other adjustments since January during public comment at board meetings. The KEA effort has also included sending postcards and emails to voice its position.

The district and the KEA have not come to an agreement on a cost-of-living increase, despite meeting for negotiation three times prior to the Tuesday night meeting. According to a statement from KEA President Katherine Andrysiak-Montemurro, the Kenosha Unified School Board has not budged on a 4% base wage increase, which is reportedly due to budgetary concerns.

According to Andrysiak-Montemurro, the bargaining team offered a counter proposal of a 6% wage increase, as “good faith attempt to acknowledge the district's financial challenges," but did the district has still not moved from its 4% offer.

Other large, comparable districts in the state approved cost-of-living raises and other specified raises, according to multiple sources. The Racine Unified School District school board approved an 8% base wage increase, the Madison School Board approved a minimum 8% pay increase for all teachers and staff and the Milwaukee Public School District school board approved an 8% across-the-board cost-of-living adjustment for teachers in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"I know (Madison, Milwaukee and Racine districts) face some of the same challenges that KUSD does, however they recognize that in order to retain and attract the best and brightest educators, they need to compensate them at a level they deserve," said Mary Totin, library media teacher for Grant and Harvey Elementary schools.

Additional staff members, teachers and supportive community members shared comments on the issue, with some pointing out discrepancies in teaching compensation versus other vocations.

"I cannot tell you the number of people who have said things to me like, 'You don't make that much, but seeing those kids learn must be all the pay you need,'" said Stacy Karlsen. "How sad is that? Can you imagine trying to pay your auto mechanic or dentist with warm fuzzies and big smiles instead of money? That would be preposterous."

Allenha Santiago said she came to ask why her hard work and loyalty to the district doesn't deserve a cost-of-living increase.

"In a teacher shortage, why remain where we receive no cost-of-living adjustment, handle dual-grade teaching and sacrifice family time for prep due to lack of coverage?" she asked. "I'm invested in my community. I live here, I want to be invested in here, but when you ask me 'Should I provide snack for my students or put food on my own table?' that's not a question I want to answer."

Jaimie Ramos, who stated she worked in corporate retail before becoming a teacher, pointed out how much teachers are expected to provide for themselves without higher compensation.

"What other profession do you know of that not only expects its employees to provide basically everything that is needed to efficiently do their jobs, but also feels like underpaying them is ok?" Ramos asked. "I'm sure most of you have jobs outside of the school board. Do you have to come together with your coworkers and try to get your boss to see the value in what you do on a daily basis? Do you have to beg a group of people to see your worth and make sure that you are fairly compensated?"

Several more teachers signed up for public comment, along with area community members, but did not get the chance to speak. None of the board members made a motion to extend the time for public comment after the allotted 45 minutes lapsed.

The board approved level pay advancements for all regular full-time equivalent employees, which includes administrative support professionals, administrative, supervisory and technical employees, community and student support employees, educational support professionals, facilities employees, food services employees, interpreters and teachers. The district also approved tier pay movements for teachers who turn in the required documentation to the Office of Human Resources on or before Aug. 31.

The level and tier advancements are not part of the KEA negotiations with the district.

"This is something we can take care of to show our respect, especially for those who spoke this evening," said School Board member Mary Modder.

Andrysiak-Montemurro said an agreement is not likely be reached before the first day of school, but the level and tier advancements are a step in the right direction.

"But it won't be enough," she said. "It's a 1-2% increase in our salary."

Andrysiak-Montemurro said she hopes the district will at least come up to 6% cost-of-living increase to meet in the middle and fairly compensate teachers.