Although most people probably aren’t thinking about the holiday season yet, it’s Christmas “year-round” for the Kenosha Giving Circle as they plan and prepare for how they’ll give more than 200 families’ holiday gifts.

This year, the program is hosting a Dueling Pianos fundraiser on Sept. 29 at the St. Mary’s Church in Bell Hall to raise money for holiday gifts they give to families in need in December.

The gifts the program provide depends on the size of the family and their ages, but generally include winter clothing, blankets, a set of towels, some toys, a grocery gift card and more for each family.

“Usually we give $25 gift cards to anyone 17 or older but we didn’t have enough money to do that last year,” Kathy Holtz, chairperson of the Kenosha Giving Circle, said.

Because they ran out of money last year, Holtz had to think of new, creative ways to ensure that doesn’t happen again this holiday season.

“I had gone to one of these before (the dueling pianos event) and it was so much fun so I thought, ‘this would be a fun way to try to earn some money,’” Holtz said.

The event has two pianists where people can make a donation to request a song. They can also donate to have one of the musicians stop playing a song.

People can buy tickets for the event for $30 until Sept. 15 and for $40 after that date through St. Mary’s parish, by calling Holtz at (262) 694-2051 or emailing kenoshagivingcircle@gmail.com.

“It’s (the dueling pianos event) going to be a sit-down dinner. There’s going to be a dessert bar, wine, beer, soda, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and the entertainment. It should be a fun evening,” Holtz said. “We’re hoping we can sell 200 tickets.”

Holtz said they are currently looking for more sponsors and silent auction donations for the event. She said they’ll take donations up until Sept. 25 for the silent auction.

The Giving Circle will hold two fundraisers this year: The dueling pianos event and the annual lasagna drive toward the end of October.

Wilson Shierk also volunteers with the giving circle and said he thinks the fundraisers are a “unique” way to raise money to hopefully help even more people than last year.

“My hope is that every child in all the schools that need our support around the holiday time will be able to get it,” Shierk said. “I’m most excited when I see we were able to help more families than ever before.”

To help families in need, schools in the Kenosha Unified School District and various parishes in the area give out referrals to who they think the program should help. Families can also apply through certain Catholic churches, including: St. Mary, St. Elizabeth, St. James, St. Anthony or Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.

In past years, only volunteers would shop through the donations the program collects and wrap what they think the family would like, but this year, Holtz said they’re going to try to let the families shop for themselves.

“We think shopping this year will be kind of nice because the parents will be picking out things,” Holtz said. “We’re guessing what the kids like ... This year, they’re going to pick out a game that they already know their kids will enjoy.”

People can also “adopt-a-family,” where they’ll get the list of things a family wants and they’ll go out to buy all of the gifts.

People can donate new items for the holiday gifts by bringing them to the St. Mary Rectory at 7307 40th Avenue Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

“We have been really blessed by a lot of people who are very generous with contributions, otherwise this program wouldn’t happen,” Shierk said.