Local guitarist Matt Mifflin has opened his own teaching studio in Downtown Kenosha, 611 56th St. Suite LL2, teaching classical, electric and acoustic guitar to students young and old.

A musician since the fourth grade, Mifflin first began learning classical guitar in middle school. He would ultimately attend grad school at Northwestern University, graduating in 2020 with a degree in classical guitar performance.

Playing guitar and teaching guitar, however, are two different fields, Mifflin said.

“There’s a lot of great players that can truly shred their instrument, but they can’t teach,” Mifflin said.

Over the years, Mifflin said he’s learned from a wide variety of teachers and has seen what does, and doesn’t, work. He said that some teachers are “just there for the 30 minutes,” rather than taking the time to build a relationship with their students.

“It’s not just teaching, but also being a great mentor to my students, breaking that barrier between student and teacher,” Mifflin said.

Mifflin tries to attend as many performances and recitals as he can and always be available for questions, even outside of the lesson time. His students range both in age and skill level, but Mifflin said all that mattered was they were learning something new.

“The most important thing, as long as I’m able to teach a student something, I think that’s a successful lesson and experience for the student,” Mifflin said.

The work is fulfilling, pushing both student and teacher to better themselves as musicians.

“I think the most thrilling thing is when they have that ‘oh I got it” moment and the light bulb goes on,” Mifflin said. “It’s also fulfilling seeing students play songs that I grew up playing. Teaching them things that I used to play is rewarding. It’s surreal sometimes.”

More information on Mifflin’s guitar studio can be found on his Facebook page, Matt Mifflin Music or his website, matmifflinmusic.com.