Members of the Kenosha Women's Network got to work with hammers, sanders and more as they aided Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha in constructing four new homes in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood Tuesday. It was the fourth annual Women Build Week in Kenosha.

The event is part of the National Women Build Week, which encourages women to come together to aid in building a new home in their community while also learning new building and construction skills.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha uses the opportunity to not only build houses for people in need of shelter, but also to raise money in support of the organization and its other construction projects. This year, the nonprofit is hoping to raise $35,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha Executive Director Angela Elliot said the event does good in a two ways: It pushes women out of their comfort zones to use construction tools and it helps build a home for someone in need.

"It's a very humbling experience for me to see women empower each other," Elliot said.

Some of the volunteers at the event, such as Nikki Erickson and Maria Diaz, were volunteering for the first time Tuesday.

"It's always been our desire to give back to the community," Diaz said in reference to herself and her daughter, Kayle, who was also volunteering Tuesday. "Especially with such a great foundation like Habitat for Humanity."

Erickson said she learned how to complete certain construction-related tasks, such as sanding.

"And why it's important (to sand something)," she added.

Cathy Savaglio has been volunteering since the opportunity became available four years ago.

"It helps me to feel a sense of community and helping a homeowner have a house of their own," Savaglio said. "I don't consider it taking time off my job. I consider it part of my life and growing and learning something new every day."

Savaglio said there is a task for every volunteer, from using power tools to cleaning.

"There is something for every level of experience, and they will teach you," she said.

Maria Diaz encouraged others to consider volunteering for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, which is always looking for more helping hands.

"More people should get involved," Diaz said.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will continue its Women Build Week through Saturday. In addition to the four houses in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood, the organization also plans to break ground on a new home on 22nd Avenue later this year. To learn more on how to get involved with the nonprofit, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/volunteer.