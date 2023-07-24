Yee's Oriental Inn, a Downtown Kenosha staple going back nearly 70 years, appears to be history.

According to real estate listing, the second-generation owners are ready to retire.

The $1.8 million asking price includes the restaurant business with furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as the five apartments at 5030 Sixth Ave. Also included in the offering is a house at 5107 Seventh Ave., a garage at 5111 Seventh Ave. and a parking lot on 51st Street at Seventh Avenue.

Public responds

Online, current and former Kenosha residents expressed sadness upon hearing the news. Customers from multiple decades had thoughts, some reportedly going as far back as far as 1955, wishing the family the best or sharing a memory.

"I used to go there with my great grandma over thirty years ago," wrote Taryn Romero. "It was our special place."

It was even the setting for a local romance.

"My mother worked there with my aunt before I was born," wrote Teresa Alleman-Tanking. "That's where she met my father, that place holds a lot of memories for me."

Their egg rolls were a favorite.

"So many memories there. Family dinners, dates, meals with friends ... the best egg rolls I've ever had," wrote Kellee Chwala.

Patricia Jo listed her favorite dishes, of course, including egg rolls. The meals were a comfort during the births of her children.

"My husband always brought me carry out (from Yee's) to the Old St. Catherine's maternity floor with all three of my daughters," she wrote.

Yee's Oriental Inn has been at its current location, 5030 Sixth Ave., since 1958, serving Szechuan, Mongolian and Cantonese cuisine for two generations.

But the business actually goes back a few more years. The current owner, William Yee, in previously published stories, said his father began serving Kenosha in 1955.

That makes the Kenosha icon as old as the Space Race. The same year that Yee's father began dishing Asian out delicacies, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced plans to launch earth-orbiting satellites.