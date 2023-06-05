Eva Hoey described baseball as "important" after being connected to the sport her entire life. She played softball in high school, on summer leagues in Kenosha and even meeting her husband at a Brewers game.

Now, she's been a host family for minor league baseball teams in Kenosha for 13 years. But, Hoey becoming a host family may have been by chance.

"I said, 'you know put me on the list, but put me on the bottom of the list because I'm not sure,' and they said, 'you're the only one on the list.' So, that's how it started," Hoey said.

Since then, Hoey has housed 23 Kenosha Kingfish players and five Kroakers- the team before the Kingfish and a founding member of the Northwoods League.

Hoey said she always asks for a permanent player when she's getting her placement, which is someone that's planning on staying the entire season.

"If you get a temporary player you only get them for like a ten game roster that they play," Hoey said. "So as soon as you start to love them, they're gone. It breaks your heart."

Today, Hoey is hosting two players on the Kingfish- Vystas Valincius and Ross Thompson for the duration of their three-month season.

Hoey said Valincius is only from about an hour and a half away, and after their first game he went home for a bit.

"It was midnight and he calls me and he's just like 'my keys don't work.' So I went outside and I'm like 'you're not here.' He was at my neighbors," Hoey said.

As for Thompson, he pitches for the team. And as a host mom, Hoey said she often lectures her players on their futures.

"I said to him [Thompson], 'you know you're a super senior now. You got to make some decisions. What are you going to do?' And he said 'I'm going to be signed.' I thought 'you know what, he probably will,'" Hoey said. "But you try to show up and mentor them, life is challenging."

As a host family, Hoey said she's her player's mom while they're in Kenosha, so she's going to every game or watch a livestream.

At an earlier game this season in Rockford, IL, Hoey said the sprinklers went off in the middle of the game. So the following day when they were leaving for Rockford again, she told Valincius and Thompson, "hey guys, don't get wet."

One of Hoey's sons went to the University of Oklahoma, so she said since he was living so far away, she hoped that there were people there taking care of him when she couldn't. That hope also contributed to her being inspired to become a host family.

"I believe in karma. It's what I can do to help the community. It's what I can do to help people and give back," Hoey said. "And that's really what I'm doing- giving back."

Hoey said all of the other host families for the Kingfish formed a little community, and always sit together at games. The host family community is the reason why she continues to do it.

"My husband passed away last year and I thought 'am I going to do this?' And you have to, because they [the other host families] care," Hoey said.

Hoey also had breast cancer about two years ago, but at the same time, the mother of the player she was hosting also went through the same thing which made the situation more comforting.

The most difficult aspect about being a host family for the league, Hoey said, is watching her players leave.

"Because when the kids walk in I tell them, 'welcome home. This is your home. Don't ask me where the cheese is- it's where it is at your house," Hoey said.

However, Hoey always has something to remember her past host players. She has them sign a Kenosha Kingfish hat before they leave.

"People love the Kingfish, and that's what I tell my players. I say 'be proud.' You see Kenosha Kingfish merchandise everywhere. It wasn't like that with the Kroakers because that was a little different," Hoey said. "But the Kingfish, the community really supports them and they're proud of it."