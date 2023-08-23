Kenosha native Emma Hupp will finish her senior year as Head Cadet at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Hupp attended Prairie Lane Elementary School, Lance Middle School and LakeView Technology Academy before she moved to Kentucky and graduated high school. In January, Hupp began planning for the summer with her staff, and officially became the battalion commander of the cadets in late April.

Hupp is studying operations research and data analytics, and she runs track for the Academy’s cross country/track team, participates in the Marathon Club and is vice president of the Roller Skating Club.

Hupp answered a few questions from the Kenosha News.

Why the Coast Guard?

The Coast Guard has a really big humanitarian mission, so I was really inspired by that and I wanted to serve in the military. Seeing how humanitarian-focused it was is what inspired me. I grew up seeing Coast Guard helicopters flying over Lake Michigan. I was really excited when I heard I got in, because it’s just big opportunity.

What is a battalion commander?

I essentially oversee 24 other people in my class (Class of 2024), and then we oversee 270 juniors, who then train all the incoming freshmen for Academy Introductory Mission. That is the summer program right before you start your senior year. There’s also a program called the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program, a prep school program for people who will attend the academy the following year. I personally oversee everything that’s going on at the Academy over the summer. Basically, I’m the cadet representative for all of the staff and cadet division. I’m the cadet representative for the school essentially.

As a freshman when you first report, you have seven weeks of basic training called swab summer and I was not great at getting yelled at and that military stuff at the time. I definitely would not have expected that I would be battalion commander.

What’s your day-to-day schedule?

During the summer, I wake up and go down to breakfast to watch all the incoming freshmen and observe the juniors that directly oversee the incoming freshmen. Then I usually have a quick meeting with members of my staff, before going to another meeting with senior leaders of the Academy and meet with them about things going on that day. After that I’m observing, again, the (juniors) who are training the (incoming freshmen), learning how to do different military, preparing the rooms, getting uniform inspections, things like that. And then more meetings going over how the day went.

What’s been your favorite part?

The summer after my freshman year, I sailed on Eagle, which is our tall ship. It looks like a giant pirate ship. We sailed from Iceland down to Bermuda and then back to Connecticut, where I’m at school right now. Iceland and Bermuda were beautiful. I was also in Oregon for the first half of the summer on a buoy tender. That’s a 220-foot Coast Guard cutter that services buoys, so that was pretty cool.

What’s the most challenging aspect so far?

During the school year, you have a full schedule of classes. Then you balance that with a varsity sport and then military training, uniform inspections and drill ... balancing all of that is the hardest part about being a cadet.

What’s next ?

We get a big list of all of the different possibilities (by) early November. We put in our rankings based on where we want to go, what type of unit we want to go to. In March we find out where we’re going. I personally want to go back to a buoy tender. We find (post-graduation assignments) out on a big day called Billet Night, where they give us folders and we get up on the stage and open the folders in front of everyone and find out where we get to go.

I think the Academy has been one of the best things for me. It has helped my confidence so much. Being able to be around like-minded people who are really hard workers and want to do something bigger than yourself was just a really awesome environment to be in. We’re not as big as the other service academies. We only have about 1,100 students, so we get really close and I made some of my best friends ever at the school.