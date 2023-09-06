The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Fire Department received nearly 150 first responder bags Aug. 30 as part of the REACH-A-Child program. The donation was made possible due to a $10,000 contribution from AT&T in its support of first responders across the state.

The bags contain a variety of children’s books given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other crisis with a goal of redirecting the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears, along with drawstring backpack.

The bags are handed to children one book and drawstring backpack at a time.

Both agencies also received 250 additional children’s books to support upcoming community events.

“When children are facing a crisis situation like a car accident or domestic disturbance, our mission is to help first responders engage them in a positive way through the power of a book,” said Curtis Fuszard, Executive Director of REACH-A-Child. “Thanks to the generous financial support from AT&T, we are able to help first responders in Kenosha comfort children in need.”

Representatives from REACH-A-Child and AT&T delivered the bags in the morning of Aug. 30. REACH-A-Child is a Madison-based nonprofit that aims to “engage children in a positive way through the power of a book.”

“We were honored to be selected by such a great project as REACH-A-Child. We identify with their mission to provide comfort and diversion to children who are experiencing a traumatic event,” said Kenosha Police Lt. Leo Viola. “REACH-A-Child could not have picked a better community of children to bless with this gift.”