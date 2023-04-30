After a deadly 2021 in the City of Kenosha, 2022 saw cases of homicides and non-negligent homicide drop to pre-pandemic levels, even as the number of aggravated assault and robbery ticked up slightly.

With numerous commercial and residential developments ongoing, recently appointed Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton expects the city’s Downtown population to grow in the next decade. He discussed how the city is addressing crime today and in the years to come.

More calls

“We know with increased population come more calls for service,” Patton said. “We have to figure out how we’re going to start moving resources and keep up with that pace of growth so that public safety doesn’t take a backseat.”

Beyond an increase in traffic calls, Patton expects drug trafficking and drug abuse to continue to trouble the city.

“The opioid epidemic is not going away,” Patton said. “That’s something we’re going to have to continue to fight.”

The department has also experienced an increase in drunk and impaired driving.

People were operating vehicles under the influence of a variety of pills, marijuana and other narcotics. Addressing those issues was time consuming and expensive.

“We have drug recognition experts trained through the state to identify what types of intoxicating substances someone has in their system that isn’t alcohol,” Patton said. “Those cases suck up a lot of resources and require a lot of training.”

Kenosha also experienced “a gun problem,” Patton said.

“We have to make sure we’re proactive and make sure those guns aren’t finding the wrong hands and being used in crimes,” Patton said.

The city has plans to install license plate reader cameras around the city, registering incoming license plates. If the vehicle is stolen or involved in a violent crime, the department “gets an alert that it came in,” Patton said.

“We were able to identify a couple years ago that the majority of our shootings were associated with a stolen vehicle,” Patton said. “The quicker we stop, find and get rid of a stolen vehicle that enters our community, the more likely we are to see crime go down.”

Addressing crime would take more than just policing, however, Patton said.

“There’s a collective whole in the criminal justice system, and that includes our social work,” Patton said. “It would be selfish for us to not acknowledge the fact that there’s county, social service and private organizations and a prosecutor that all play a role.”

The pandemic

While much of day-to-day life in the city has returned to pre-pandemic norms, Patton wasn’t certain what the impact of the last few years would mean for Kenosha.

“I don’t know if we know 100% what the long-term effects of that are, the change in everyone’s daily lifestyle, what we knew as interaction before,” Patton said. “We’re talking about kids that missed a bunch of developmental years.”

It was a divisive few years, Patton said, both for the country and Kenosha specifically, and there was likely still trauma in the community from everything that had happened.

“I don’t know if we can say we’re out of the woods,” Patton said.

Homicide and non-negligent manslaughter

In 2021, there were 14 cases of homicides and non-negligent manslaughter, the highest in recent memory for the city. That dropped to seven in 2022, the same number as in 2020. Cases were largely centered around the Downtown and Uptown areas.

Incidents began early, with 27-year-old Illinois resident Breon Gates shot and killed just before 4 a.m. Jan. 1 in the parking lot of a local bar in the 1700 block of 52nd Street.

The next would be several months later, when 30-year-old Kenosha resident Montreach Mitchell was shot and killed by her boyfriend in a Downtown Kenosha hotel on May 25.

On the evening of July 4, 20-year-old Anderail Armstrong was shot and killed in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue, with four others injured during the shooting.

Brandon Travelstead was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road on July 10 at 1:56 a.m. It was unknown what he had been doing on the road prior to being struck.

Houston Oliver and James Curry-Hood were both killed during a shooting early morning Sept. 18 at the Las Margaritas bar, now closed. Two others were wounded.

The final death was 40-year-old Carl Vines, shot and killed the afternoon of Oct. 13 near 24th Avenue and 63rd Street.

Aggravated Assault

For the data, multiple types of assault against a single victim within the same case were counted once. In cases with multiple victims, each victim was counted. Several homicides/non-negligent manslaughter cases began as assaults and are also counted.

The number of assault victims last year was slightly higher than in 2021. Patton said one issue with addressing some assaults and homicides was that they were domestic in nature. Abuse could continue for years before it ended up on a police report.

For Kenosha residents facing abuse, resources are available, including Women and Children’s Horizons. More information can be found at wchkenosha.org or by calling 262-652-9900.

Patton noted, as former Police Chief Eric Larsen had last year, that the results of violent crime were becoming more “effective,” and while cases could be reduced, casualties would be higher.

“Before it would be a street fight,” Patton said. “Now it’s a shootout.”

Beyond stopping gun trafficking and lowering violent crime rates, training officers to provide higher level care immediately after incidents would save lives. Officers are carrying tourniquets, chest seals, hemostatic gauze and other response gear.

“The quicker you can start stabilizing an individual and get them to a higher level of care, the more likely they are to survive,” Patton said.

Robberies

For the data, each victim of a robbery incident was counted separately. Any business listed as a robbery victim was only counted if it was the only mention of the incident in the data.

The number of robbery victims was up slightly last year from 2021, but has decreased overall in recent years. They spiked drastically in 2020 before dropping in 2021.

Patton said the overall reduction in robberies could be in part down to people no longer carrying cash.

“It’s very infrequent that people are paying with cash,” Patton said. “So the tills don’t have as much the reward for a robber. A lot of money is not physically carried.”