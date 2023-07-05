The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a shooting after two gunshot victims presented to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, Kenosha police officers responded to Froedtert South Kenosha for two gunshot victims at the hospital.

A 41-year-old male and a 26-year-old male, both from Kenosha, had suffered injuries from gunfire. Both were in stable condition.

A crime scene was located in the 2200 block of 54th Street, where evidence of a shooting was reportedly recovered. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The case is active and ongoing. No further details were available as of Wednesday afternoon.