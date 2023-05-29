Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Residents, local officials and veterans met across Kenosha County to pay their respects during several Memorial Day services Monday.

MEMORIAL DAY - Pleasant Prairie Lilly Brietchaft, 6, left, her brother, John, 5, right, and her mom, Kristy, say the Pledge of Allegiance during the Pleasant Prairie VFW Post…

MEMORIAL DAY - KAVV Nick Paczkowski salutes after placing a flower on David Leet's memorial stone during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day service at…

At the historic Green Ridge Cemetery, nearly a hundred people gathered in front of the War Memorial at 9 a.m. They listened to speakers from the American Legion Post 21, who held a moment of silence for those who had died in military service.

MEMORIAL DAY - Pleasant Prairie Larry Rugg places flowers at the memorial during the Pleasant Prairie VFW Post 7308 Memorial Day service at Old St. Mark's Cemetery on Monday.

For some, the ceremony was deeply personal, such as Pleasant Prairie resident Martia Kemps, who was with her family.

MEMORIAL DAY - AMERICAN LEGION Tim Green, of the honor guard, center, raises the flag as Carol Ratliff, left, and Vicki Gentert, both of the American Legion Auxiliary, get r…

MEMORIAL DAY - KAVV Members of the honor guard perform a rifle salute during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day service at Library Park on Monday.

“This means everything for us, we used to come with my father every year until he died,” Kemps said. “We just appreciate our vets and everything they’ve done.”

MEMORIAL DAY - KAVV Tim Green, center, speaks during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day service at Library Park on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Numerous local and state officials were in attendance, including Mayor John Antaramian, who noted that it would likely be the last time he spoke during Memorial Day events from his position. He has announced he will not seek reelection next year.

Antaramian spoke about the need to do more for veterans.

MEMORIAL DAY - KAVV Lana Edwards, front, holds a picture of her late brother Arden Sonnenberg, during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day service at Li…

“It’s remarkable to me that we as a nation come together once, twice, maybe three times a year to remember,” Antaramian said. “But they are not remembered the way they should be, we’re not doing enough.”

MEMORIAL DAY - AMERICAN LEGION Sen. Robert Wirch speaks during the American Legion Post 21 Memorial Day service at Green Ridge Cemetery on Monday.

Several state officials spoke during the event, paying their respects to those who had died and calling for more support of veterans. That included State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha. A former drill sergeant himself, Wirch said his time in the army taught him “freedom isn’t free.”

MEMORIAL DAY - Pleasant Prairie Emerson Janes, 17, left, plays Taps after the gun salute during the Pleasant Prairie VFW Post 7308 Memorial Day service at Old St. Mark's Ceme…

“Memorial Day is about so much more than a long weekend,” Wirch said.

MEMORIAL DAY - AMERICAN LEGION John Argust, of the honor guard, holds the US Flag as the National Anthem is played during the American Legion Post 21 Memorial Day service at…

Joann Campolo read the poem “Sweet Bird of Youth,” written by her father, Vietnam War veteran Joe Campolo, commemorating those who died in the war. Joe Campolo previously said he also wrote it for vets who returned, like himself, to find a bitter public.

MEMORIAL DAY - AMERICAN LEGION Sydney Reynolds, 3, center, his held by her sister Hailey, 13, during the American Legion Post 21 Memorial Day service at Green Ridge Cemetery…

Later Monday morning Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 7308 held a ceremony at Old St. Marks Cemetery honoring the nine soldiers interred there, including one veteran from the War of 1812 and the rest from the Civil War.

MEMORIAL DAY - AMERICAN LEGION Mayor John Antaramian speaks during the American Legion Post 21 Memorial Day service at Green Ridge Cemetery on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Memorial Day ceremonies in the city were capped off at Library Park at noon, with the Kenosha Area Vietnam Vets reading out the names of Kenosha residents who had died or gone missing during the war, as well as members who had since died.

That list included Arden Sonnenberg.

Standing in Library Park Monday noon was Lana Edwards, holding a framed photo of a young man in uniform. Sonnenberg was her brother, and 55 years ago, he volunteered to fight in Vietnam.

“He wanted some action,” Edwards said.

On Aug. 3, 1968, Sonnenberg turned 20-years-old. Less than a month later, he was killed in action, just three weeks into deployment.

Edwards had just turned 18-years-old herself when she learned of her older brother’s death. Even a half century later, the day is burned into Edwards’ memory. For her, Memorial Day is one of mourning.

“To me it’s a crying day,” Edwards said. “I’ll never forget him.”

Her husband, then-fiancé, had known Sonnenberg, and it was arranged for him to escort the body home.

“I never got to see him grow up,” Edwards said. “He had a girlfriend, a high school sweetheart. He would have gotten married. But that’s that.”