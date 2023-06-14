Michael Kritikos, a singer/songwriter from Kenosha explained he felt the city isn’t typically known for its music. He said he wanted to showcase it and make a difference in his community.

Kritikos’ first music video “Long Way Home” was released April 10. It is set in Kenosha. The song was inspired by a heartbreak he had in December.

His song and music video, Kritikos said, is a message to the challenges he faced trying to find himself after a break-up while living in Kenosha.

“I used to go (to Kenosha) all of the time, and now I’m back,” he said. “I hope my music can tell a story where others can relate to it going through a rough time to show them you can go through any obstacle.”

However, those aren’t the only ties to Kenosha Kritikos had for his video. In “Long Way Home” he collaborated with artists KidAsher and other Kenosha native, ILY Truly.

“This is his hometown too,” Kritikos said. “So it was a great opportunity to work with him.”

He said he wanted to shoot part of the video in Kenosha due to the city’s “positive vibes” and wanting to film it somewhere that’s “memorable.” Other bits of the video are shot in Mississippi.

Kritikos said he hopes when people watch his video, they’ll wonder where Kenosha is and want to travel there.

“That’s why I chose Kenosha. There’s a lot of unheard talent from this area that is underground, and I think there’s a lot of potential out of it,” he said. “I just wanted to bring a lot of energy to it.”

Kritikos began his music career at a “very young age.” He said his dad played piano and guitar, so growing up he was always singing and songwriting with him. He said he even did karaoke for the first time at 8-years-old.

“I sang ‘Hey Jude’ and I did a song by AC/DC, ‘Highway to Hell.’ I was the youngest one to do it,” Kritikos said. “Ever since then I was like, ‘I’m going to keep going with this.’”

In the studio, he said his dad will help him out. He said if his vocals are off a bit his dad will tell him, “OK, let’s change this to a different key, [or] let’s change this melody a little bit.”

Kritikos said his dad has been a crucial key to his success.

“I can’t thank the people around me for the support I’ve been given and the blessings I’ve had [enough],” Kritikos said. “Because blessings come at unexpected times of your life.”

Kritikos said aside from his dad and other artists in the industry, Kenosha also contributed to his inspiration of becoming a singer.

“To create a legacy not only for the city, but me too,” he said. “Which was honestly my biggest inspiration — to follow my dream.”

In the future, he hopes to hold an event in Kenosha where local artists can be showcased at the performance. He said he wants to make it an “indie fest with a bunch of independent artists.”

In July, he said he’ll be releasing a single, and in August he will be traveling to Mississippi to shoot another music video.

“I’m all over the place right now,” Kritikos said. “I’m just going through the different options, seeing what’s best for me. At the end of the day, that’s what you have to do.”

Kritikos said that music “never dies down” and someone who makes music that can reach people is what makes them an artist.

“I always tell other artists that I work with, ‘honestly just go for it. Follow your dream. You have a passion, you have a talent, go for it. You aren’t guaranteed tomorrow so why not chase it,’” Kritikos said.

His latest single “You Did It Again” is playing on New York Live’s radio station every four hours.

“For someone who comes out of a small town that’s not really heart often- Kenosha, WI, it’s pretty intense,” Kritikos said. “But at the end of the day, I’m being heart from all over the world right now.”