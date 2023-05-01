Kenosha's Spring 2023 curbside yard waste collection program begins Monday, May 8, and will continue through Friday, June 9. The City requires that residents place their yard waste in city-approved biodegradable bags during curbside collection. Authorized collection bag brands include Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags.
Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up. the City asks that residents place yard waste bags at the curb in a separate pile no earlier than 6:30 p.m. on the day prior to your collection day.
The City processes the yard waste into high-grade compost, which is available for free to City residents. The biodegradable bags have significantly reduced collection and processing costs while producing higher quality compost.
To encourage composting and help offset the cost of biodegradable bags, the City offers a coupon for $2 off each box of city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags. The coupons are available at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works and City Clerk, 625 52nd St.; Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road; and on the City of Kenosha website, www.kenosha.org.
One coupon must accompany the purchase of each box or bundle of biodegradable bags and there is a limit of four coupons per visit. The coupon is valid only at Kenosha area retailers and the coupons do not apply to previous purchases. The city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags can be found at the following Kenosha area locations:
Prairie Side Ace Hardware, Festival Foods, Lowe’s, JC Licht Ace Hardware, Menards Piggly Wiggly and Woodman' Market.