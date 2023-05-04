For the benefit of public fire protection, the Kenosha Water Utility will be maintaining and flushing all fire hydrants in the area south of 60th Street, as well as a limited number of hydrants north of 60th Street, between the lakefront and 156th Avenue.

Work will begin on or around Tuesday (May 8). Some customers may experience a short period of cloudy or discolored water. Open the lowest faucet in the house for five minutes to clear the water.

If you have questions, call the Kenosha Water Utility at: 262-653-4315.