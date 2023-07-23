Tender Touch Therapy and Kenosha YMCA will hold the Ninth annual adaptive Tri My Best Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 13.

More than 80 children and young adults age 5 and older will demonstrate their hard work and tenacity as they strive for the finish line.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 8 a.m. at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.

There will be varying courses for different abilities: green, orange, and blue. Each course varies in length, all include running, biking, and walking.

There will be different equipment to help the athletes participate in the triathlon, such as adaptive bikes, walkers and flotation devices.

“The excitement and energy from the crowd while the kids cross the finish line is not only incredible to watch but also inspirational," said Shannon Will of We Rock The Spectrum-Milwaukee.

The annual triathlon empowers young individuals to participate in an inclusive race that raises awareness of every person's ability, no matter their limitations.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers, families, friends, and local sponsors make this race possible. A number of different opportunities for volunteers can be found on the website below.

"It has been exciting to watch and listen to the athletes training all spring and summer, setting goals for themselves, to walk/roll/swim/bike further than last year. We love watching the growth and independence change for each athlete as they return year after year.” said Bekki Misanin and Linda Niemela, 2023 co-race directors.

ULINE will again be the 2023 presenting sponsor.

"This is absolutely our favorite event of the year! You can't be at the triathlon without being inspired by these athletes. It is equally encouraging to see the all the volunteers, community partners and sponsors come together to make the day possible." said Cindy Altergott, CEO of Kenosha YMCA.

More information is available at the Kenosha YMCA website.