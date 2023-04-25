The Kenosha YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families, on April 29.

Healthy Kids Day focuses on teaching kids and their caregivers how to stay active and healthy all summer long with entertaining and easy-to-do activities.

The Kenosha YMCA at 7101 53rd St. will host activities such as basketball, soccer, rock climbing, obstacle courses, games, puzzles, and more.

Healthy Kids Day is free to the public but registration will be required and details will be announced soon. The festivities will run from 10 am. to 12:30 pm.

“The business community is also invited to get involved! We are currently seeking sponsors for healthy snacks to provide to youth participants. If you’re interested in donating to this event please contact me at 262-564-6814,” said Chris Finkel, development director.

Other activities

The Kenosha YMCA offers numerous programs for kids and adults all year long. (Prices listed are based on the 2022-23 school year).

The Preschool Child Care Program is now accepting participants. It aims to educate children using a creative curriculum and nurtures healthy lifestyle choices with exercise and nutritionally sound eating. There are half and full-day options available that range from $29-43, based on the length of participation and discounts are available for members of the Kenosha YMCA.

The Before and After School Program helps children to develop their own unique skills and routines in a safe and caring atmosphere. The before-school program opens at 6:30 a.m. until school starts is $8 per day, and after-school from dismissal until 6 pm is $12 per day. There are also options for Fridays and early release days for $17 per day.

The Kenosha YMCA Kids’ Club offers fun activities for kids of all age groups, even as young as 6 weeks old. Drop the kids off, enjoy the workout facilities, and then pick up your children afterward. There is a $30 annual registration fee, per family; there is no additional charge for daily usage.

For over 90 years the Kenosha YMCA has been focused on providing community programs that strengthen the community. Visit the Kenosha YMCA at 7101 53rd St. in Kenosha or call 262-654-9622 for more information. You can also dowload the enrollment packets for the programs mentioned above at https://www.kenoshaymca.org/.