A recently formed citizen advisory committee agreed Tuesday to a new name for the Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. The recommendation will be presented to the school board in July.

The group unanimously agreed to recommend the building be called the John J. Hosmanek Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center.

Following a May school board meeting, in which the renaming of the building was discussed, a committee was formed. It met and met to discuss the only name offered nomination: John J. Hosmanek.

The board will consider the name change, but the committee was informed the board has the right to disregard the suggestion or come up with its own recommendation.

Hosmanek served as the district superintendent from 1979 to 1989. He is credited with unifying and centralizing district offices into one building during his tenure.

"Everything was spread throughout the entire school district," said committee member Richard Renger.

During the meeting, committee members recalled Hosmanek as both a community member, active in groups such as the Urban League of Kenosha and the Kenosha Rotary Club, and as a leader in the Kenosha Unified School District.

Members also spoke of his efforts to look out for students and families, as he advocated for support for students and families affected by the closing of the Chrysler plant.

"Dr. Hosmanek was very concerned about the impact on the school family. I believe there were 2,300 school families ... impacted by the closing of the Chrysler plant," Renger said. "He reached out to Lee lacocca, the CEO of Chrysler, and he mentioned the impact this closure was going to have on the students and their families in Kenosha."

From that conversation efforts got underway that eventually created the The Chrysler-Kenosha Trust.

The $24 million trust was designed to provide educational and housing assistance to the families of Chrysler workers who lost their jobs.

One of those beneficiaries was Kenosha Unified's School Board President Yolanda Adams. She discussed the impact of Hosmanek's advocacy.

"I actually worked ... at the assistance center for UAW Local 72, but I went from a secretary to an accountant. That two-year degree at Gateway and four-year degree at Carthage was paid through that Chrysler trust," Adams said. "I was a direct beneficiary of that."