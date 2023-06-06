Through loud cheers and applause, parents, families, friends, supporters and mentors, who filled the Indian Trail High School and Academy auditorium, celebrated over 200 Kenosha Unified graduates Monday.

ITED GRADUATION Tremper High School graduate Mariah Alejos, far right, looks around the Indian Trail High School and Academy auditorium Monday night as she wa…

ITED GRADUATION Graduates donned elaborately decorated mortarboards during the ITED graduation Monday night at the Indian Trail High School and Academy auditorium.

ITED GRADUATION Gary Vargas, Kenosha Unified's community student liaison, gives the commencement message to the ITED class of 2023 Monday night at the Indian …

The ceremony recognizes students who, for various reasons, were not able to meet the credit requirements to graduate with their class. The High School Diploma options program offers and alternate route to graduation, which bestows diplomas to students who have met all the program requirements and have passed the Iowa Tests of Educational Development, also known as ITED.

"Our HSDO graduates have faced some of the toughest challenges of any of our Kenosha Unified students," said Kim Fischer, KUSD regional coordinator of secondary school leadership and learning. "(Your family and teachers) know how hard the things you had to overcome to be here were."

ITED GRADUATION Xavier Davis-Bilbo, left, shakes hands with School Board member Eric Meadows, right, before receiving his diploma at the ITED graduation cerem…

Address to students

ITED GRADUATION Kenosha Unified graduates clap and cheer for other graduates as they walk across the stage at the ITED graduation Monday night at the Indian T…

Gary Vargas, the Kenosha Unified Community Student Liaison, provided words of encouragement. The ceremony was Vargas' last in his current position. He is retiring in July.

ITED GRADUATION Angelina Mor, left, holds up her diploma in front of her face as Matthew Smith takes a photo during the ITED graduation ceremony Monday night.

"I have known many of these students over the past years, I have witnessed firsthand the reasons why students fall off the path of their education," Vargas said. "COVID-19 virus, having to work a job or support yourself and your family, having to raise a kid, being homeless, or having to move from house to house, school to school, city to city (or) state to state."

Vargas told the students, despite doubts they may have faced, they made it.

"The amazing thing is you are knocked down and you were told that you're not going to graduate," Vargas said. "But you got up every time and time again. Like a champion, you still answered the bell, and here you stand, a graduate of the Kenosha Unified School District."

As each student, now graduate, walk across the stage, they left with something Vargas said no one could take away from them: a high school diploma.

"The next challenge is to take this diploma and turn it into a career opportunity. This is very possible," he said. "After everything that has been placed in front of you, over and over, you have overcome this. You are still standing here today. You are the Kenosha Unified School District champions. Don't stop the journey."