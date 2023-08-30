The Rightsizing Committee of the Kenosha Unified School District continued to consider consolidation parameters Tuesday night as the district look to address declining enrollment.

During a May 23 meeting of the board of education, board members approved a contract with Davis Demographics. The goal is to develop a comprehensive demographic study that provides redistricting options and forecasting services for the district and iits administrators.

To reduce the number of scenarios the board will later consider and, eventually have to vote on, educators, administrators and people from throughout the Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers have come together to recommend considerations, priorities and non-negotiables to the board.

The committee spent much of its time Tuesday discussing and asking questions about capacity utilization, what boundary changes might look like and more of the programs Kenosha Unified supports.

The committee did not make specific parameter recommendations Tuesday night, but a summary report of the meeting will be presented to the board during a public meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The board will also receive a status update from the consultant and a summary of recommendations from the committee before discussion and possible action on initial rightsizing parameters.

The meeting is one of many to come, as the committee has already met before and will continue to do so as it prepares to bring consolidation recommendations to the board. The district will also host community feedback sessions, which will be announced in the future.