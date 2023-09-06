The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education approved consolidation parameters in a special school board meeting Thursday night. The process is designed to address declining enrollment in the district.

The goal is to reduce the number of scenarios the board will have to eventually address in a vote. The parameters look at functional utilization of at least 80% of Kenosha Unified schools, school and program changes/mergers to improve efficiency of resources, boundary adjustments and exploration of a PK-8 program.

The district defines functional capacity as the number of students administration and school leadership they believe they can have in a building while still providing quality educational services.

During a May 23 meeting, board members approved a contract with Davis Demographics. The aim of the contract is to develop a comprehensive study that provides redistricting options, as well receiving forecasting services for the district and its administrators.

Some school board members thought the parameters were too vague.

“I would like to ... look at each one of these points individually so we can be more precise in our suggestions, our requests,” said board member Kristine Schmaling, who voted against the contract.

"I don’t think just grouping (the two element of the contract) together ... is a very smart thing to do. I think we could be more specific.”

Board member Mary Modder did not.

“We’re simply asking for Davis Demographics to develop scenarios based on this criteria. We’re not really locking anything in. The criteria is rather broad and really doesn’t need to be narrowed down, defined or discussed,” Modder said.

Board member Eric Meadows said the parameters will become more specific over time, once the vendor presents scenarios based on the recommendations presented to the board.

"I think some of these parameters are semi-vague still, but we're going to have have to refine that and get more specific once we see some of these future scenarios," Meadows said.

The district will analyze different scenarios presented by Davis Demographics based on the approved parameters as it considers various consolidation methods. Further meetings on the district’s consolidation efforts, including community feedback sessions, will be announced and held in the future.